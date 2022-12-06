Teresa Giudice on Caroline Manzo: 'I have nothing against her'

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Teresa Giudice says she has "nothing" against her former Real Housewives of New Jersey co-star Caroline Manzo.

Teresa Giudice reacted to the possibility of Caroline Manzo returning to "Real Housewives of New Jersey." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The 50-year-old television personality reacted to the possibility of Manzo rejoining the Bravo reality series during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live .

Giudice and Manzo have clashed since starring together in Seasons 1-5 of RHONJ . Manzo left the show after Season 5, while Giudice remained as a main cast member. RHONJ completed its 12th season in May.

Giudice and Manzo reunited to film a Super Bowl commercial in 2020 and recently shared a stage at BravoCon in October.

On WWHL , Giudice said she didn't speak to Manzo behind-the-scenes at BravoCon but is open to her former cast mate returning.

"We didn't get to speak, and if she comes back, I mean, whatever -- it is what it is. I'll do my job and we'll see what comes out of my mouth when she comes back," Giudice said.

"Listen, I have nothing against her," she added. "I mean, I haven't seen her in so long. Time heals all wounds and it's been a long time since I've seen her. And if I do see her, I have no ill feelings towards her at all."

RHONJ also stars Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com