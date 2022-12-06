ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Piers Morgan Says He Feels 'Traumatized & Exploited' After Hearing His Voice In Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Doc

By Stephanie Kaplan
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSt0Y_0jZEasXR00
mega

Outspoken Brit Piers Morgan begrudgingly tuned in to watch the newly released trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's Netflix docuseries — and he was downright shocked when he heard his own voice in the video!

The trailer demonstrates how the Sussexes were riding high at the beginning of their romance, as they were still beloved members of the monarchy and supported by the masses . That's when Morgan's voiceover plays, declaring of the 41-year-old Suits alum, "She’s becoming a royal rock star."

The TV journalist — whose distaste for the couple has been well-documented — was up in arms that he wasn't informed of his words being included in the streaming service special , which debuts on Thursday, December 8.

"BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series," he tweeted in reaction. "I’m traumatized by this exploitation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HllRF_0jZEasXR00
mega

In a follow-up tweet, the 57-year-old star pointed out his other problems with the trailer, including the fact that a stock image of paparazzi was included to make it seem as though Harry, 38, and his wife were incessantly being hounded by photographers , as OK! previously reported.

"They already tell yet another lie in the first trailer with the Harry Potter paparazzi shot," he wrote. "These two wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their latte-encrusted tiaras."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TR9Jl_0jZEasXR00
mega

The father-of-four isn't alone in his bashing of the two-part docuseries, as fellow Fox News alum Megyn Kelly , 52, also ridiculed the project.

PRINCE WILLIAM & WIFE KATE MIDDLETON ARE ALL SMILES AFTER PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S BOMBSHELL NETFLIX TRAILER

"First of all, they want to pretend that they had nothing to do with this, it’s really just their story but it’s told through somebody else’s vision," she noted, calling the duo "narcissistic jerks" who complain "constantly."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rCHDW_0jZEasXR00
Netflix

Nonetheless, Harry and Meghan aren't letting the negativity get to them, as on Monday, December 5, the same day the clip was released, they touched down in New York City , where they'll likely promote their newest venture.

The streaming service revealed the highly anticipated doc will explore "the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

For more on the royal family, tune into the critically acclaimed podcast, " The Firm: Blood Lies and Royal Succession." Listen below.

Comments / 16

Whoever
3d ago

Meghan feels she is the “victim” from the press, nonetheless, she attacks the royal family. I hope they sue her because of her lies.

Reply(1)
11
Mello Yello
3d ago

Piers and Megyn seem ... jealous? He especially disparages Meghan and for what? As if their lives require a couple of spectators (Piers, Megyn) approval.

Reply
4
Related
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
RadarOnline

King Charles 'Horrified And Humiliated' By Camilla After Racist Incident At Queen’s Event: Sources

King Charles III “is absolutely horrified and humiliated” by Queen Camilla not taking action against her top companion Lady Susan Hussey who was accused of racism at a recent event, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, late Queen Elizabeth’s pal Lady Susan resigned from her position as a royal aide. On November 29, Queen Camilla held an event at Buckingham Palace to address the “global pandemic of violence against women.”At the event, Lady Susan approached Ngozi Fulani, who was there representing her London-based charity, Sistah Space. Ngozi is a black woman born in England of Caribbean immigrants....
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Sides With Prince William & Kate Middleton, Actor Is 'Shocked' By Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Antics, Source Claims

It looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly lost another person in their inner circle: Tom Cruise.According to Radar, the actor, 60, was put off by the pair's TV-tell all, which aired in March 2021, in addition to their desire to constantly be in the press. “Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all,” a source said. “He used to be a big fan of theirs Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."When Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first moved to the U.S., the...
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
SheKnows

Prince Harry's Friends Are Reportedly 'Concerned' About the Possible Backlash to His Memoir & Docuseries

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Harry has a lot on his plate this holiday season. With his Netflix docuseries officially dropping on Dec. 8, followed by his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, on Jan. 10, 2023, there is going to be a lot of heat on the Duke of Sussex — and that has some of his close friends worried. Royal expert Nick Bullen shared with Us Weekly that the details surrounding both the book and the series are “a very closely guarded secret.” However, he...
RadarOnline

Caught Red Handed: Meghan & Harry Called Out For Using 'Fake' Photo Of Cameramen In Netflix Doc To Make It Appear They Were Being 'Hounded' By Press

A photo used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming new Netflix docuseries was actually taken five years before the pair first met, RadarOnline.com has learned.The photo, which was featured in the first trailer for Harry & Meghan – the couple’s six-episode docuseries scheduled to release on December 8 – was seemingly used to show a group of paparazzi desperately hounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.But an investigation into the photograph found that the pic was actually taken in July 2011 – five years before Harry and Meghan were first introduced in 2016 – during the...
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

164K+
Followers
5K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy