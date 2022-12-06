Piers Morgan Says He Feels 'Traumatized & Exploited' After Hearing His Voice In Trailer For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Doc

mega

Outspoken Brit Piers Morgan begrudgingly tuned in to watch the newly released trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's Netflix docuseries — and he was downright shocked when he heard his own voice in the video!

The trailer demonstrates how the Sussexes were riding high at the beginning of their romance, as they were still beloved members of the monarchy and supported by the masses . That's when Morgan's voiceover plays, declaring of the 41-year-old Suits alum, "She’s becoming a royal rock star."

The TV journalist — whose distaste for the couple has been well-documented — was up in arms that he wasn't informed of his words being included in the streaming service special , which debuts on Thursday, December 8.

"BREAKING: Princess Pinocchio & Prince Hypocrite use my voice to flog their ghastly new series," he tweeted in reaction. "I’m traumatized by this exploitation."

In a follow-up tweet, the 57-year-old star pointed out his other problems with the trailer, including the fact that a stock image of paparazzi was included to make it seem as though Harry, 38, and his wife were incessantly being hounded by photographers , as OK! previously reported.

"They already tell yet another lie in the first trailer with the Harry Potter paparazzi shot," he wrote. "These two wouldn’t know the truth if it slapped them round their latte-encrusted tiaras."

The father-of-four isn't alone in his bashing of the two-part docuseries, as fellow Fox News alum Megyn Kelly , 52, also ridiculed the project.

"First of all, they want to pretend that they had nothing to do with this, it’s really just their story but it’s told through somebody else’s vision," she noted, calling the duo "narcissistic jerks" who complain "constantly."

Nonetheless, Harry and Meghan aren't letting the negativity get to them, as on Monday, December 5, the same day the clip was released, they touched down in New York City , where they'll likely promote their newest venture.

The streaming service revealed the highly anticipated doc will explore "the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

