Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - Official Spire of the Watcher Dungeon Trailer
Destiny 2's new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, is available now. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect, and get ready to stop the Vex in this three-person fireteam activity. A new armor set, four Legendary weapons, and a new Exotic Bow named the Hierarchy of Needs...
Pokemon Go Mythic Blade Event: Keldeo Special Research and Collection Challenge
Help Professor Willow with a Special Research story for the chance of a lifetime... an encounter with the legendary Keldeo, the Colt Pokemon. Pokemon Go's Mythic Blade Event debuts Keldeo in a limited-time ticketed Special Research event, running from December 6, 2022 to December 11, 2022. Below, you can find...
Dead Space: Rebuilding the Iconic Plasma Cutter - IGN First
The Plasma Cutter is Dead Space's most iconic weapon and has been rebuilt for 2023's remake. We take a closer look at how this came together and how all the weapons of Dead Space have been redesigned and upgraded for the remake.
Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum - Official Trailer
Path of Exile: The Forbidden Sanctum is available now on PC, and will be available on consoles on December 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with the free The Forbidden Sanctum update, featuring a new Challenge League, improvements to Path of Exile's endgame, new skills, and more. The expansion also introduces the Ruthless mode, an optional new way to play Path of Exile with extreme item scarcity.
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
Niflheim - Collectibles, Secrets, and Region Guides
Niflheim is one of the Nine Realms you can visit in God of War Ragnarok, but contains only a small sample of places you can explore during your adventures. Despite this, it does contain some valuable things to find. You automatically gain access to this realm once you use the Mystic Gateway outside of Sindri's House. This page contains an overview of all of Niflheim's regions, including collectible locations, side quests, secrets, and optional boss fights in the realm.
Jitsu Squad - Official Launch Trailer
Jitsu Squad is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Watch the latest trailer to see the colorful world and characters of this 2D beat ‘em up game.
A Mine, or A Tomb?
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' A Mine, or A Tomb mission, including how to find the quest giver, reach the mine and recover the Red Egg. This is a key mission you'll have to complete to summon Charles. If you're looking for other key missions, check out our walkthrough hub or, if you're hoping to gather some scrap completing side missions, have a look at the side mission hub.
Online Multiplayer - How the Gang Network Works
Dragon Quest Treasures has multiplayer, at least in a manner of speaking. If you're already making good headway with our tips and tricks, then it could be you want a change of pace. If you’ve seen it and you’re trying to figure out how the Gang Network works in Dragon Quest Treasures, then you’re not alone. The multiplayer features don’t allow you to run around in each other’s worlds, but there are a few benefits to helping each other out.
Destruction Project
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' Destruction Project mission, including how to find the quest giver and place the C4 charges. This is a key mission you'll have to complete to summon Charles. If you're looking for other key missions, check out our walkthrough hub or, if you're hoping to gather some scrap completing side missions, have a look at the side mission hub.
Rhea Island - Tower Five
For the fifth tower, you'll want to climb out of the crater and head northeast of the fourth tower. There are some platforms you can use to escape the crater to the east of tower 4, so utilize that to free yourself.
South Mine Spelunking
This walkthrough will guide you through Choo Choo Charles' South Mine Spelunking mission, including how to find the quest giver, reach the mine and recover the Green Egg. This is a key mission you'll have to complete to summon Charles. If you're looking for other key missions, check out our walkthrough hub or, if you're hoping to gather some scrap completing side missions, have a look at the side mission hub.
Crime Boss: Rockay City Announced With Cast Including Chuck Norris, Danny Trejo, and Vanilla Ice
Publisher 505 Games has unveiled Crime Boss: Rockay City at The Game Awards, an upcoming stealth action FPS where players work to become leaders of a criminal underworld set in a fictional version of 90s Florida. It's coming out on March 28, 2023. Crime Boss can be played both single-player...
Behemoth Cinematic Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch this new VR trailer for Behemoth, a game set in a Nordic land where you must fight for your survival. Behemoth will be available on Meta Quest, PSVR2, and PC in 2023.
How to Watch The Whale: Release Date and Streaming Status
One of the most-beloved titles to come out of this year's film festival circuit was The Whale, which stars Brendan Fraser as a regret-filled 600-pound man. Fraser's performance earned the longtime actor praise in IGN's The Whale review, as well as a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival in September.
Sanctuary Grove - Mirkweed
In addition to completing The Path quests, you must also unlock travel to Sanctuary Grove in Midgard by talking to Ratatoskr at Sindri’s House. When you’ve done these tasks, head for a Mystic Gateway and unlock the gateway at Sanctuary Grove. Head down to Chaurli the giant turtle, and you’ll find the flower to the East of him (or his right, if you prefer) at the end of the path.
Game Scoop! 702: The 10 Best Reveals at The Game Awards
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Nick Limon -- are discussing the best reveals from the Game Awards 2022, Callisto Protocol, the now-stacked 2023 release schedule, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Match Invitation Letters - How to Get Match Invitation Letters and What Are They For
In Genshin Impact, you're not the only person in the game that plays Genius Invokation. In fact, some of the characters, playable and non-playable, are playing the game as well. While playing the game, you might be wondering how you'd get more character cards to have characters that maybe fit your playstyle.
8 Shows Like Rick and Morty to Watch Right Now
With Rick and Morty's sixth season coming to an end on December 11 with the Holiday-themed episode “Ricktional Mortpoon’s Rickmas Mortcation,” you might be looking for another wicked, clever comedy to fill up your precious eye time until the series returns for Season 7. There are plenty...
Dead by Daylight - Official 'The Bone Chill Event 2022' Trailer
Dead by Daylight’s Bone Chill Event is bringing plenty of holiday atmosphere, dark and fantastical Cosmetics, a few familiar visitors, and more. Dead by Daylight The Bone Chill Event runs from December 8 through January 4 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
