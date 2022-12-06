ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This TikTok-Viral Gift Wrap Cutter Will Save You So Much Time & Stress This Holiday Season

By Taylor Jeffries
 3 days ago
It’s no question that gift-giving is one of the best parts of the holiday season. But trying to wrap presents is a step we sometimes wish we could skip, especially if you’re out of practice. So if you have a ton of gifts to wrap this year, then we found the perfect little helper. TikTok is obsessing over Little Elf’s Gift Wrap Cutter which easily cuts wrapping paper in seconds like a pro. It keeps gift wrapping neat and makes a precise straight line every single time.

And TikTokers aren’t the only ones giving their stamp of approval. With over 10,000 positive reviews, the Little Elf device makes wrapping gifts less of a hassle.

“This is the perfect gadget that I never knew existed,” said a reviewer . “[…] I always hated wrapping presents because dealing with cutting the paper always frustrated me. With this, I’m actually excited to wrap more!”

Whereas another one added, “The Elf cutter is easy to use. More importantly, it cuts smoothly and straight. Just wrapped a bunch of presents over the weekend, and it made the job so much less of a hassle.”

To use the tool, simply slide it over the end of the paper roll then push it away in one swift motion. It’s really that easy! According to reviewers, the cutting tool fits all sizes like smaller standard-size wrapping paper too. The best part is, it comes as a pack of two for just $16 so you can ask someone else to help you.

If you ask us, this brilliant tool isn’t just great for the holidays. Whether it’s birthdays or weddings, this gift wrap cutter is unbeatable for any special occasion. And we guarantee that it’s bound to sell out quickly once the news is out.

So, make gift wrapping easier by adding Little Elf’s Gift Wrap Cutter to your cart. We bet you’ll have the best-wrapped presents in the game this year.

