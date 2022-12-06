ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Genoa's Portanova sentenced to six years for gang rape

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011xt4_0jZEakir00

ROME, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Genoa midfielder Manolo Portanova has been sentenced to six years in jail for involvement in the gang rape of a young woman last year, Italian media reported on Tuesday.

Portanova, now 22, was initially placed under house arrest in June last year after being charged for the incident in the central city of Siena in May 2021.

Media reports said Portanova's lawyers would appeal against the sentence handed down in a summary judgement.

A source, not authorised to speak to media, told Reuters last year that the 23-year-old woman informed police she had been raped by four men in an apartment after dinner at a restaurant on May 31.

Portanova, whose uncle was sentenced to the same term under the fast-track legal process, had denied the charges against him.

One of the accused opted for a full jury trial while a fourth was a minor at the time and is due to appear before a youth tribunal in Florence, media said.

Genoa, established in 1893 and Italy's oldest soccer club, were relegated from Serie A last season and are now fifth in Serie B.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Kris Wu Sentenced To 13 Years In Jail For Rape

A Beijing court sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after he was convicted of sex crimes. A Chinese court sentenced singer Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on rape charges. The Chaoyang District court handed down an 11-and-a-half-year sentence for involvement in the 2020 rape....
Mrs H

17-Year-Old Commits Suicide Over Rape Allegations

However, the person who accused him has taken back their words, insisting she was "kidding." According to Forbes.com, about 2% of men were wrongly accused of rape in America in 2019, and though the number seems small in percentages, in reality, it isn’t. The country’s total population in 2019 was about 328.3 million, and 2% of that is about 6 million. That means about 6 million people were significantly affected by lies made against them, and though some managed to pick themselves and move on, others sadly lost their lives like this young boy.
Popculture

Police Demand Popular Actress' Arrest

Authorities have demanded the arrest of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez. Fernandez, a Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner and model who made her Bollywood debut in 2009, is currently being investigated for a financial misdemeanor for a case involving an alleged conman and accusations of money laundering. However, despite her alleged involvement in the case, a court in India recently granted her bail, prompting the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Indian government agency that investigates financial crimes, to state their desire to place Fernandez in custody.
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
Bossip

Shanquella Robinson’s Frustrated Mother Fire Flames FBI For Failing To Communicate About Criminal Investigation

Shanquella Robinson will have justice come Hell or high water, and her family isn’t biting their tongues for a single syllable when it comes to their baby girl. BOSSIP previously reported that the FBI opened an investigation into Shanquella Robinson’s extremely shady death, and prosecutors in Mexico have asked that a female suspect be extradited to answer for murder charges. The thing is, that’s about all the information currently available about the case that has captured the attention of millions on social media. Not even the family knows what exactly is going on, and they are frustrated to say the least.
Daily Mail

Four friends are found guilty of kidnapping British ex-public schoolboy, 26, in Italy and chaining him to a stepladder in £6,000 ransom plot - but will be kept under house arrest rather than jailed as they appeal sentences

Four friends who kidnapped a British former public schoolboy in Italy and held him chained to a stepladder in a bizarre £6,000 ransom plot have been found guilty. Sam Demilecamps, 26, was found last year after police traced his mobile phone to a dingy flat where he had been fed leftover scraps for eight days.
The Independent

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail.Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form.Officers went to the Move in Exeter at about 12.30am on Saturday after the girl fell ill, Devon and Cornwall Police said.She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and medical staff later said she had died.Her next-of-kin have been told of her death and are being supported, the force said.I urge...
The Independent

Idaho murder victim’s father turns to private investigators amid lack of updates from ‘inexperienced’ police

The father of a slain University of Idaho student has shared his frustration with how police are handling the quadruple murder as official updates and developments grow increasingly unsubstantial. Steve Goncalves, whose daughter Kaylee Goncalves was brutally stabbed along with her friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin on 13 November, told the New York Post on Sunday - three weeks after the killings - that he has turned to private investigators for help. His decision to seek outside help stems from a lack of confidence in the Moscow Police Department, which has been working with the...
MOSCOW, ID
Reuters

Panama ex-President Martinelli to stand trial on money laundering charge

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - A Panamanian judge summoned former President Ricardo Martinelli to stand trial for a money laundering charge, investigators said on Friday. Martinelli, who was in office from 2009 to 2014, is accused of laundering public funds through the purchase of a news outlet during his term. Nearly 20 others are charged in connection with the “New Business” case, as it is known.
The Associated Press

South Africa paroles convicted killer of anti-apartheid icon

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The convicted killer of South African anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani has been released from prison in the capital Pretoria after serving more than 28 years for the 1993 murder. Janusz Walus, 69, has been placed on parole effective Wednesday after he was discharged from the prison’s hospital wing, according to Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola. He was to be released last week but he was stabbed by a fellow inmate two days before he was to be freed. His release on parole follows a Constitutional Court judgment that said the minister’s decision to reject his parole was irrational.
Reuters

Reuters

660K+
Followers
367K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy