WJLA
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
WJLA
3 teenage boys arrested after multiple armed carjackings and robberies across the District
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that arrests had been made following a string of carjackings and robberies across D.C. over the past two months. According to police reports, the carjackings and robberies happened on the morning of Thursday, Nov. 10, and in the evening...
WJLA
Early data shows DUI arrests up during Fairfax Co. police's December enforcement campaign
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One week into Fairfax County’s holiday DUI enforcement campaign, 7News checked back in with police to see how it's going. We took you on the road with the DUI squad last week. Now, we're getting new numbers from the department. So far, police...
WJLA
Father claims man who assaulted him in road rage attack has struck again & MPD didn't act
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A father who said he was assaulted in front of his child in a case of road rage in June, now says the man who attacked him has attacked someone else. He asked not to be identified, but said more should have been done to...
WJLA
Charles Co. high school student pulls gun on classmate during fight, sheriff's dept. says
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A student pulled a gun during a fight with another student Wednesday at Westlake High School in Charles County, police said. At approximately 12:20 p.m., two students at Westlake High School began fighting during dismissal, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. During the fight, one of the students produced a handgun, the sheriff's department said, adding that a third student got involved, forcibly took the handgun away, and fled the school grounds.
WJLA
Convicted murderer Charles Helem confesses to 1987 Va. cold case murder, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Convicted murderer Charles Helem has pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Thursday. Helem, who is currently serving a life sentence in maximum security prison for the 2002 murder of his then-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley,...
WJLA
Man barricades himself in Gaithersburg home after breaking in, assaulting woman: Police
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A man is in custody after he allegedly broke into a Montgomery County, Md. home Thursday morning and assaulted a woman, Montogomery County police said. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Chadburn Place in Montgomery Village at Chardburn place. The man allegedly went...
WJLA
Lyft driver carjacked, forced into trunk of own vehicle before daring escape, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Lyft driver was forced into the trunk of the vehicle he was driving during a carjacking that ended with the driver flagging down an Uber driver for help, according to a report of the incident provided by Baltimore City Police. The ordeal began shortly after...
WJLA
Two killed overnight in seperate Dorchester County shootings, police say
CAMBRIDGE, MD (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating after two people were killed in seperate shootings within three hours, on Thursday evening in Dorchester County. At about 7:15PM, police responded to Pleasant Street and Race Street in Cambridge for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers located the...
WJLA
Woman, 2 DCPS students shot at Benning Road Metro station in DC, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot, including two D.C. Public Schools students, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro Station in D.C. after a physical altercation on Thursday morning, according to Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD). The shooting happened at 4500 Benning Road Northeast at approximately 9...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police release body-camera footage from November in-custody death
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) released body-camera footage Thursday afternoon after a man died in police custody in the Franconia District last month. Police Chief Kevin Davis held a 12:30 p.m. press conference that included the body-camera footage of the incident. Disclaimer: This...
WJLA
Gainesville mother wanted after 20-month-old child dies with Fentanyl in blood: Police
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Police in Prince William County is looking for a 37-year-old woman after they say her child passed away earlier this year after a lethal amount of Fentanyl was found in his blood. On June 23 just after 3 a.m., offciers responded to the...
WJLA
Off-duty FBI agent fatally shoots person who was fighting him at DC's Metro Center: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A person is dead after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person at the Metro Center Station in northwest D.C. Wednesday evening, according to The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The off-duty FBI special agent shot 28-year-old Troy Bullock of southeast, D.C., at...
WJLA
Prince William Co. police issue warning after 3 teen overdoses, 1 of them fatal, in 5 days
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police warned Thursday of three overdoses involving juveniles in a matter of days, one of which was fatal. The juveniles are believed to have overdosed after ingesting counterfeit Percocet pills containing the lethal narcotic Fentanyl, police said. "These narcotics, they're...
WJLA
'Unusual': Prince William Co. police warn shoppers about thieves' new purse theft tactic
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police are warning shoppers about a new twist on a crime of opportunity, saying that thieves are using strategically placed shopping carts to distract their victims in several recent purse thefts. "We believe the shopping carts are being used as...
WJLA
Loudoun Co school board names Daniel Smith interim superintendent following Ziegler firing
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County school board appointed Dr. Daniel Smith as the school division’s interim superintendent in an emergency meeting Thursday. Smith was the division’s Chief of Staff and he replaces Dr. Scott Ziegler, who the school board fired Tuesday. “During his brief...
WJLA
Baltimore man accused of murdering his mother after argument, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have charged a Baltimore man in the murder of his own mother. On Wednesday afternoon, at approximately 2:51PM, officers responded to a home on Gainsborough Court in Northeast Baltimore, for a report of a death. Once at the scene, officers located the victim, 75-year-old woman...
WJLA
Arlington pedestrian bridge temporarily closes after failed inspection
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The pedestrian bridge connecting North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard is being temporarily closed following an inspection on Friday, Arlington County Government announced. The inspection showed that some parts of the bridge were deteriorating which caused county officials to close it,...
WJLA
'They knew': Loudoun Co. school board slammed for not firing Superintendent Ziegler sooner
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Former Loudoun County school board member Andrew Hoyler says he was shocked the school board unanimously voted to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler. “I was really surprised when I saw it was a unanimous vote,” Hoyler told 7News. “I had made it clear I was...
