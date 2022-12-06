ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Charles Co. high school student pulls gun on classmate during fight, sheriff's dept. says

WALDORF, Md. (7News) — A student pulled a gun during a fight with another student Wednesday at Westlake High School in Charles County, police said. At approximately 12:20 p.m., two students at Westlake High School began fighting during dismissal, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said. During the fight, one of the students produced a handgun, the sheriff's department said, adding that a third student got involved, forcibly took the handgun away, and fled the school grounds.
WALDORF, MD
WJLA

Woman, 2 DCPS students shot at Benning Road Metro station in DC, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — Three people were shot, including two D.C. Public Schools students, on the platform at the Benning Road Metro Station in D.C. after a physical altercation on Thursday morning, according to Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD). The shooting happened at 4500 Benning Road Northeast at approximately 9...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Arlington pedestrian bridge temporarily closes after failed inspection

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The pedestrian bridge connecting North Fairfax Drive to Fort Myer Drive over Arlington Boulevard is being temporarily closed following an inspection on Friday, Arlington County Government announced. The inspection showed that some parts of the bridge were deteriorating which caused county officials to close it,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy