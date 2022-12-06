The majority of the new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan covers the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their first meeting in 2016 with a relatively serious tone. The pair offer straightforward commentary about things like the sensationalized media coverage and racist attacks against Meghan throughout the three available episodes, keeping the vibe of the whole thing polished and sincere. There is one moment that stands out in contrast to the rest though, and that is Meghan’s telling of the moment she first met Queen Elizabeth II, which she likened to going to … Medieval Times?!?

1 DAY AGO