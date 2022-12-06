Samuel Alito made a sarcastic comment about the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) on Monday during oral arguments for a controversial case, triggering laughter in his courtroom and criticism of the Supreme Court justice on Twitter.During arguments in a case involving Lorie Smith — a Christian web designer from Colorado who did not want to provider her services for same-sex weddings on religious and free speech grounds — Justice Alito sought to make an awkward hypothetical point by asking if a Black individual working as a mall Santa would be compelled to take a picture with a child dressed up in...

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO