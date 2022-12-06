ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 165

Brian Airborne
3d ago

More proof that she is on the Supreme Court not because of her knowledge and experience but because she filled a affirmative action check box. The further decline of American exceptionalism.

GPTexas
3d ago

The joker in the White House picked a joker for Vice President, a joker for press secretary, a joker for the Supreme Court. A joker for the head of DOE, a joker for assistant health secretary and on and on and on!!!

Barnacle Bill
3d ago

﻿Agree with teaching history good and bad BUT NOT Critical Race Theory. Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a framework of analysis grounded in “THEORY”. CRT draws from the work of so called thinkers such as Black Power, Chicano, and radical movements from the 1960s and 1970s. CRT is based on STORYTELLING instead of evidence and reason, rejects truth and merit… CRT should not be thought in our primary and secondary schools systems. Other movements developed that apply critical race theory to specific groups. These include the Latino-critical (LatCrit), queer-critical, and Asian-critical movements. Do you think we should teach these also in our primary & secondary schools? CRT contains a "postmodernist-inspired skepticism of objectivity and truth", and has a tendency to interpret "any racial inequity or imbalance… I truly believe we should promote "patriotic education" in our primary and secondary schools. In college if a young adult wants to take a course - and pays for it - with no loan forgiveness 😁 go for it. I don’t want my children feeling guilty for something they have nothing to do with. Thanks

MSNBC

The incredibly unsubtle Amy Coney Barrett response that should worry LGBTQ Americans

A primary issue in 303 Creative v. Elenis, which the Supreme Court heard on Monday, is if a Christian website designer’s refusal to create sites for same-sex couples’ weddings violates Colorado’s public accommodations law by discriminating against those couples based on their status or if it is protected by the First Amendment. So it seemed like an incredible error when the designer’s lawyer admitted, initially, that the designer wouldn’t have a problem making a website for an opposite-sex couple who reject biblical definitions of marriage.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Justice Samuel Alito under fire for KKK joke during Supreme Court oral arguments: ‘You can’t make this up’

Samuel Alito made a sarcastic comment about the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) on Monday during oral arguments for a controversial case, triggering laughter in his courtroom and criticism of the Supreme Court justice on Twitter.During arguments in a case involving Lorie Smith — a Christian web designer from Colorado who did not want to provider her services for same-sex weddings on religious and free speech grounds — Justice Alito sought to make an awkward hypothetical point by asking if a Black individual working as a mall Santa would be compelled to take a picture with a child dressed up in...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Bay Area

Body Cam Video Shows Paul Pelosi Opened Door for Police, Despite DOJ Saying Otherwise: Source

Police body camera video that captured the attack on Paul Pelosi, and the moments leading up to it, contradict one of the details included in the Department of Justice's account of what happened that evening, according to a source familiar with the Pelosi investigation who personally viewed the body camera footage and spoke to the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
