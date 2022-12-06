Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
Houston's best holiday events make the season bright with dazzling lights, performances, markets, and more
The holidays are in full swing across Houston, with a host of activities that offer something for every taste and budget. That means plenty of holiday performances on stages around town, concerts, and some beloved classics such as The Nutcracker and A Christmas Carol. Photo courtesy of Color FactoryIG paradise Winter Colorand features a confetti ski lift for that perfect snap. Photo courtesy of Central HoustonTake a walk in the Winter Wonderland downtown. Photo by Emily JaschkeHouston hosts the only Harry Potter Yule Ball...
Beloved Austin pizzeria finally sets Houston opening date
One of Austin’s favorite pizzerias is finally ready to make its Houston debuts. Home Slice Pizza will officially open to the public on Wednesday, December 14.For those unfamiliar, Home Slice is Austin’s most well regarded New York pizzeria. First opened on South Congress in 2005, the restaurant serves hand-tossed, New York and Sicilian-style pizzas made in a gas-fired deck oven. Salads, hot and cold sandwiches, and desserts round out the menu. Beverage options include soda, craft beer, and wine. Available both as whole pies and by-the-slice, Home Slice’s pizzas have earned wide acclaim, including being named among the top pizzerias...
Greater Houston to Soon Enjoy Cigars, Cocktails
Cigars International is planning two new Superstores set to open in early 2023.
Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend
Plenty of holiday family fun awaits this weekend, with a visit beloved from Mary Poppins headlining Hobby Center. A holiday market in Midtown offers arts, music, and more, and a gingerbread house build-off is sure to be a tasty contest.Not one, but two ugly sweater parties invite you to don your worst, and the Holocaust Museum welcomes all for a free day — plus a chance to view the Astros World Series trophy. Enjoy; here are your best bets for the weekend. Thursday, December 8Bayou Preservation Association First Artist Mixer & AuctionThis cross-collaboration exhibition will feature selected, nature-based works by...
12 best December art events and markets no Houston art fan should miss
While we await some big blockbuster exhibitions coming from Houston museums in the new year, December becomes a great month for art lovers to catch some beautiful work we might have missed along the way.We’re also highlighting some seasonal exhibitions here for a short time, and some of the best holiday art markets for gifting those one of a kind creations. "Jennifer Steinkamp: The Seasons" at Museum of Fine Arts (now through January 8, 2023)Just in time for the end of one year and the beginning of the next, the MFAH has brought back one of our favorite video...
houstononthecheap.com
Christmas Lights River Oaks 2022 in Houston – What to expect this year!
2022 Christmas Lights in the famous River Oaks neighborhood of Houston brings bigger and brighter decorations, multiple carriage ride options, opportunities to take free pictures with Santa, and an Extended Route Map. Check out all the details below to learn what to expect from the beloved River Oaks Christmas Lights for 2022!
papercitymag.com
Fashion Woodlands Turns The Closet Queen’s New Home Into a Wonderland — Top Designers Step Up For Make-A-Wish
A model in Cesar Galindo, hostess Theresa Roemer, designer Cesar Galindo at the Fashion Woodlands (Photo by Hung Truong Photography) Where: The new Woodlands home of Theresa Roemer (not the storied mansion in the Carlton Woods section of The Woodlands) PC Moment: Houstonians across the region gathered in the a...
Bad 'a' Hawaiian coffee shop brews up plans for 10 Houston-area locations
A new coffee shop will brings the flavors of Hawaii to the Houston area. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has signed a development agreement that will bring as many as 10 locations to West Houston and Galveston in the next five years. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was founded on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 to serve Hawaiian-sourced coffee to locals and tourists. Franchising on the mainland started in 1985, but an acquisition in 2019 paved the way for its current expansion. Currently at about 30 locations nationwide, Bad Ass announced plans to open five locations in Dallas...
Magical Winter Lights — The Largest Holiday Lighting Attraction in Texas
It's a spectacular, larger-than-life 45-day festival that presents a fresh, multicultural take on traditional holiday light shows.
Houston family localizes diner, bakery franchise with House of Pies Cypress
The Monte Cristo is a triple decker of ham, turkey and Swiss cheese dipped in egg-cream battered, deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. $12.95 (Mikah Boyd/Community Impact) The Ganim family has been in charge of House of Pies since the 1980s, when the previous owner and developer of IHOP, among...
CultureMap Wine Guy Chris Shepherd reveals the ultimate holiday 'death match' party game
Editor's note: Long before Chris Shepherd became a James Beard Award-winning chef, he developed enough of a passion for wine to work at Brennan's of Houston as a sommelier. He maintains that interest to this day. When Chris expressed interest in writing about wine-related topics for CultureMap, we said yes. In this week's column, he shares his favorite way to win more wine. Take it away, Chris. ---- If you’re looking to throw a killer party — one that’s unforgettable — I have an idea for you. It doesn’t have to happen during the holidays, but it will make your holiday party more...
Downtown's devilish new bar serves up Mexico City vibes, live Latin music, and lots of tequila
A new retro-styled, Mexican-inspired bar and nightclub is coming to downtown. La Diabla Retro Bar will open next Thursday, December 15, in the former Boomtown Coffee space at 300 Main Street.Created by La Calle owner Ramon Soriano and his business partner Fernando Villegas, La Diabla builds on La Calle’s reputation for bringing the flavors and atmosphere of Mexico City to Houston. Just as all three locations of La Calle serve street style tacos in a vibrant atmosphere, La Diabla will pay homage to Mexico City pop culture icons of the '80s and '90s through art, music, and, of course, food...
Make time for holiday shopping fun at Houston's Uptown Park this month
Whether you haven't had time to do your holiday shopping, or are just now starting to think about who's getting what, Uptown Park will be your gifting go-to this year.From home goods at Longoria Collection to jewelry at High Gloss and Lewis Jewelers, menswear from Lucho Boutique and M Penner and fashionable women's finds from Elizabeth Anthony, and artisan sweets from Araya Chocolate, there's no shortage of inspiration.Mark your calendar for the Black Girl Christmas Market on Saturday, December 10, from 12-4 pm, where you're sure to find unique and meaningful presents.Want a little treat while you're out shopping?...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Why a stretch of highway near Houston was ripe to become the ‘Texas Killing Fields’
The Texas Killing Fields is term that’s been used to describe 33 murders that have taken place along the I-45 corrdior since the 1970s, many of them still unsolved. However, the term was originally coined in reference to a specific pasture along Calder Road in League City where the bodies of four young women were found.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best BBQ Joints in Houston Texas
Despite its modest size, CorkScrew BBQ is the real deal regarding slow-smoked meats. With one location in Spring and another in Columbus, Ohio, the small smokehouse draws a crowd from all over the Lone Star state. The restaurant's main claim to fame is its pulled pork. While the meat is undoubtedly succulent, the sauce is not ordinary.
RodeoHouston announces ticket sale dates for Lauren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, and Cody Jinks
The time has come to start making plans to attend the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Tickets for three concerts go on sale this Thursday, December 8 at 10 am (online waiting room opens at 9:30 am) via rodeohouston.com. They are: Christian country star Lauren Daigle on March 2 Electronic DJs and production duo The Chainsmokers on March 10 Texas country singer Cody Jinks on March 13. Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee. The other prices are: Upper Level: $25 – $30 Loge Level: $40 Club Level: $50 – $55 Field Level: $44 Chairman’s Club: $150 (includes food and hosted bar) Action Seats: $155...
A gift guide for the ultimate Texas sports fans
Shopping for someone sports-obsessed? We got you. Here's a list of winning gifts from FOCO.com to help spread some holiday cheer while they cheer on their team. Houston Astros Ugly Pattern One Piece PajamasAre you a matching pajamas family? These men's and women's PJs are comfortable and show off your team spirit in a winter-themed design, complete with a hood. Front kangaroo pockets mean you can carry a little...
The richest person in Houston is giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
Mother and Son-Owned Bakery to Get First Storefront
Miya’s Munchies is set to open in Magnolia in early 2023.
travelawaits.com
11 Incredible Things To Do In Charming Alvin, Texas
Alvin, Texas, nestled halfway between Houston and Galveston, has grown tremendously in the 21st century, yet the city’s Southern charm remains intact. It’s a hidden gem if you ask me. Once a farming and ranching town, Alvin’s rich history dates back to 1845 and is widely spread in...
