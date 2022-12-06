Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Nurses Give Poor Prognosis to Adams Psych Plan, Citing Staff Shortages
At Montefiore Medical Center in The Bronx, the psychiatric unit is “usually at capacity,” according to a resident doctor. At Interfaith Medical Center in northeast Brooklyn, where the electronic medical records system has been offline for more than two weeks, the psychiatric unit is “almost full” of patients on a daily basis, according to a nurse.
cityandstateny.com
How is New York City fighting COVID-19 now?
This summer, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that as the threat posed by COVID-19 evolves, the tools used to fight it have to evolve too. “We’re not going to hold onto something that’s an old weapon merely because we had it,” Adams said in July. “We’re going to create new weapons to fight this new war.” The statement came as Adams was asked to respond to the scrapping of a color-coded COVID-19 alert system that provided guidance on when to reimplement measures like mask and vaccine mandates based on rising infection rates and hospitalizations.
WBUR
After workers allege racism, the Commissioner of NYC's child welfare system addresses priorities
Black and Brown families have long believed that New York's child welfare system is racist. Now, a new survey shows some caseworkers on the inside agree. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jess Dannhauser, commissioner for New York City's Administration for Children's Services, and Joyce McMillian, the director of the nonprofit JMac for Families.
New York City 'strongly' urges masks amid 'high levels' of COVID, flu, RSV
The New York City Department of Heath is urging residents to wear a high quality mask amid “high levels of COVID-19, flu and RSV," according to a press release.
He’s with her: Eric Adams stands by AG Letitia James as harass scandal spirals
Mayor Eric Adams offered a full-throated endorsement of embattled state Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday in the wake of her former aide’s claim that she covered up sexual harassment allegations against a top staffer while running for re-election. “I don’t think I know a better advocate to fight on behalf of women than Tish James,” Adams said during an unrelated news conference at City Hall. “Tish James is, you know, a real voice of women in leadership, and I think she’s extremely capable of investigating.” In response to a question from The Post, the mayor also said, “And my understanding is...
'Triple-demic' hitting NYC as governor urges New Yorkers to get vaccinated
Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers to protect themselves from getting sick this winter as cases of the flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, and COVID-19 are on the rise.
cityandstateny.com
What really happened with the New York City Department of Education Budget?
Less than a week after the New York City Council approved the fiscal year 2023 budget last month, some members protested the funding cuts they signed off on and knew about months in advance. The council said that it was unaware the cuts would have such severe impacts on some individual schools where enrollment has declined, and has blamed both Mayor Eric Adams’ administration and the Department of Education for the effects.
NYC officials urge mask use as flu, COVID-19 and RSV spread
NEW YORK - New York City health officials are urging residents to wear masks indoors and in crowded settings due to the rise in RSV, flu, and COVID-19 cases."The holiday season is about togetherness and there is a way to gather safely – even as respiratory viruses in our city are unusually high," said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. "It starts with protecting yourself. Vaccination and boosters are critical but so are common sense precautions like masking when indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don't feel well. Also, get tested before getting together, and get treated quickly...
NYC bill aims to find $2B in savings off audit of city worker health costs
A City Councilwoman introduced legislation Wednesday she hopes will help reign in sky high hospital bill prices by creating a new office of healthcare accountability. Julie Menin (D-Upper East Side) hopes the new office will be able to find as much as $2 billion in savings by auditing exactly how much city workers are paying for their health care at various hospitals and making recommendations on ways to lower the prices. She says that hospitals are not transparent about how much procedures cost, and that is boosting prices. “We are in one of the most difficult budget crises the city has...
fox5ny.com
New York City Health Department issues mask advisory
NEW YORK - New York City health officials are "strongly" recommending people wear a mask in public indoor settings. The advisory comes as COVID-19 and flu cases rise and flu hospitalizations have reached their highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade. There are concerns that...
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
rooseveltislanddaily.news
What was it like living in New York City in the early 20th Century?
Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in New York City during the early 20th century? Well, today we’re taking a little trip back in time to explore what life was like for people living in one of the most iconic cities in America. From the bustling streets of Manhattan to the cobblestone roads of Brooklyn, there’s so much history waiting to be discovered.
NYC issues health advisory urging masks indoors, in crowds outdoors
The advisory issued by the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, comes as city and state officials have been increasingly sounding the alarm about a viral “tripledemic” this winter of COVID-19, the flu and RSV.
'What am I doing in the Democratic Party?': NY Councilman announces exit from Democratic Party to join GOP
New York Councilman Ari Kagan made the decision to leave the Democratic Party for the GOP after claiming the party was not properly tackling the crime crisis in his state.
NYC shelter rules around childcare are making it hard for migrant moms to find work
Migrant parents living in the city's homeless shelters are encountering difficulty finding work due to strict rules around childcare. With thousands of asylum-seekers arriving in New York City in recent months, many migrant families in shelters are facing a “Catch-22” when it comes to childcare. [ more › ]
Gotham Gazette
New York City Needs Housing for Everyone, Not More Shelter Beds
Faced with an influx of migrants, the main shelter system bursting at the seams, and skyrocketing rents, New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency. The response to this perfect storm has since involved the opening of emergency shelters, building tent intake centers, and even negotiating with cruise line companies to possibly house those in need.
Walter Cronkite’s former NYC townhouse quietly sold for $7.25M
The longtime New York City townhouse that once belonged to Walter Cronkite, otherwise known as the most trusted man in news, has quietly sold for $7.25 million, The Post has learned. First listed in April 2021 for $7.7 million, the four-bedroom, six-bathroom property remained on the market for 10 months before landing a buyer in February of this year. And it looks like the new owner, Jacques Lilly, was a fan of Cronkite’s — putting the home under the LLC “And That’s The Way It Is” — the late CBS News anchor’s signature tag line. Lilly is currently head of corporate development...
Eric Adams rolls out top team shakeup after wave of departures at City Hall
Mayor Eric Adams named two new top staffers to his year-old administration on Tuesday to replace his chief of staff and top deputy mayor, both of whom announced they were leaving amid a wave of fall departures. Sheena Wright will replace Lorraine Grillo as his first deputy mayor, a position that essentially serves as the Penn Station dispatch of the administration when it comes to managing the day-to-day functions of city government and its $100 billion budget. Meanwhile, Camille Varlack will replace longtime Brooklyn fixer and attorney Frank Carone as his new chief of staff, a role that typically brings outsize...
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
Washington Square News
Opinion: New York, don’t get rid of the MetroCard
As we begin to close the book on 2022, there’s only one thing that has been top of mind for me: 2023 will be our last year with the MetroCard, and quite frankly, I’m devastated. The MTA has announced that it plans to phase out the MetroCard in...
