Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.Homicide detectives returned the following day to...

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO