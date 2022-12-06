ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Bodies of four infants found in freezer in South Boston home

Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.Homicide detectives returned the following day to...
BOSTON, MA
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
The Independent

The ‘death boats’ carrying victims of a cost-of-living crisis in Morocco

This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaA tragedy that rocked a village on the outskirts of the city of Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco earlier this year has reignited debate on the human cost of the so-called “boats of death”, which transport people illegally to European shores.A rubber dinghy carrying 46 people, including a father and his teenage son, most of whom belonged to a deprived rural area on the outskirts of Fquih Ben Salah drowned after the engine caught fire in early September. The victims were seeking to cross the Atlantic to Spain from the...
Fox News

Fox News

893K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy