Idaho murders: FBI profiler says suspect could go to victims' funerals to take 'pleasure' in crimes
The perpetrator of the University of Idaho slayings could attend the victims' memorials to derive enjoyment from thinking that they "got away with the crime," a former FBI agent says.
King Charles meets with Ryan Reynolds after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry release bombshell Netflix docuseries
King Charles and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, visited Wrexham Association Football Club in Wrexham, North Wales. It was there that the senior royals met Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.
Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep last month.
Ngozi Fulani tells of ‘horrific abuse’ after Buckingham Palace racism incident
Charity boss talks of very difficult time for her charity Sistah Space since encounter with Susan Hussey
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
Rape Suspect Who Faked Death Discovered After Being Identified by Tattoos
Rape suspect Nicholas Rossi has been identified by a court in Scotland, some 4,600 miles away from Utah where he is alleged to have carried out an attack.
Bodies of four infants found in freezer in South Boston home
Authorities in Boston have given an update on the “human remains” discovered in a freezer in a South Boston apartment two weeks ago.Police confirmed that the bodies of four infants were found in the home at 838 East Broadway on 17 and 18 November, NBC 10 Boston reports.Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on the remains of the two boys and two girls. The results of those autopsies are pending.A 911 call alerted police to the presence of a “human fetus or infant” in the freezer at the property on Thursday 17 November.Homicide detectives returned the following day to...
Dead New York Man Who Lived 'Under The Radar' Was Actually High-Profile Missing Connecticut Dad
A man known as "Richard King" in upstate New York died recently as a result of a medical emergency, and authorities discovered he was really Connecticut family man Robert Hoagland, who disappeared nearly 10 years ago. The high-profile cold case of a missing Connecticut man took a bizarre turn this...
Florida mom of 5 dies after backyard firepit accident that also severely injured 11-year-old son: reports
Florida married mother of five Nicole Foltz died after suffering burns on 95% of her body while pouring gas on a fire pit in her Tampa-area backyard last month.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Christie Brinkley's daughter tries to be 'the most gracious,' doesn't want to be known as a 'nepotism baby'
Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, revealed that she did not want to be viewed as a "nepotism baby" when she began her modeling career.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Idaho college murder suspect may have killed before, unlikely to be a student, former FBI special agent says
Former FBI special agent Jonathan Gilliam outlines a profile of the potential suspect in the Idaho murders as Moscow officials continue to investigate the killings.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Washington Examiner
Idaho university murders: 911 call logs reveal chilling warning in wake of killings
Call logs in Moscow, Idaho, show a fearful community reporting several instances of suspicious men as the person who killed the four University of Idaho students remains at large. University students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were murdered in their beds early...
NY police sergeant dead after teen who received permit weeks earlier loses control of BMW
An officer with the Yonkers Police Department in New York was killed this week when a BMW crossed over into the opposite lane and collided with the officer's unmarked car.
Wisconsin boy, 10, charged as adult in alleged killing of mom over Amazon purchase
A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting his mother because she wouldn't buy him a VR headset.
Pakistan arrests man accused in "honor killing" of his 18-year-old daughter who disappeared in Italy
A Pakistani man suspected of killing his 18-year-old daughter in Italy after she reportedly refused an arranged marriage has been arrested and is being questioned by investigators in the capital, Islamabad, a senior police official said Friday. Shabbir Abbas was arrested in his village in the eastern Punjab province following...
The ‘death boats’ carrying victims of a cost-of-living crisis in Morocco
This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaA tragedy that rocked a village on the outskirts of the city of Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco earlier this year has reignited debate on the human cost of the so-called “boats of death”, which transport people illegally to European shores.A rubber dinghy carrying 46 people, including a father and his teenage son, most of whom belonged to a deprived rural area on the outskirts of Fquih Ben Salah drowned after the engine caught fire in early September. The victims were seeking to cross the Atlantic to Spain from the...
