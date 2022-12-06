Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
VIDEO - Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch
A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch
Kinston police apprehends 16-year-old who stole gun
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police said they took a 16-year-old into custody after he reportedly stole the gun of a man while he was in Bojangles Thursday morning. Police responded at around 11:40 a.m. to 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston, which is a Bojangles restaurant. Officials said the man, who was not identified, […]
wcti12.com
Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun
Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
Man accused of killing Mariah Woods to appear in court Monday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man accused of murdering Mariah Woods in 2017, is set to appear in Onslow County Superior Court on Monday. Kimrey’s murder trial has been delayed several times. He is charged with first-degree murder. District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a memo that Kimrey is scheduled to […]
foxwilmington.com
Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement...
Death investigation underway after human remains found in Goldsboro woods, police say
The area is near the intersection of E. Elm Street and S. Hillcrest Drive, that is just outside Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings
AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
Winterville police seeking larceny suspect
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are seeking a suspect in a larceny they said happened on Wednesday. Officials said the theft happened at the Speedway at 4985 Old Tar Rd. in Winterville. A Children’s Miracle Network donation box containing an unknown amount of money was stolen. Officials are looking for a suspect. Anyone with […]
Two suspects detained in Greenville shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WNCT’s Erin Jenkins a suspect shot at an occupied vehicle. The shooting occurred on Dickinson Avenue and Arlington Boulevard. Greenville police said both the suspect and the victim […]
wcti12.com
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The person shot and killed by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has been identified. Officials with the SBI confirmed her as Sunshine Marie Foy, 42. Colonel Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said it happened as a result of a traffic...
WECT
Woman mauled by two dogs in Hampstead left in critical condition
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was attacked by two dogs at a home on Holiday Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. According to a spokesperson with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, the woman went over to her next-door neighbor where both dogs were chained in the backyard. The woman...
Kinston police seeking information after shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police are seeking help from the public after a 19-year-old was shot Wednesday. Police said the victim, who was not identified, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They found the victim at UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston after responding to a call that someone had been shot. Officials said the […]
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
wcti12.com
Police looking for person of interest in larceny from Children's Miracle Network box
WINTERVILLE, Onslow County — Officers with the Winterville Police Department are looking for a person of interest related to larceny of money from a Children's Miracle Network donation box. It happened at the Speedway gas station at 4985 Old Tar Road Dec. 7, 2022. Police said the donation box...
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
WITN
Ayden man arrested on heroin charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina say a man has been arrested on heroin charges and is being held in Wake County. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Brandon Hall, of Ayden, has been charged with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin. WITN is told Hall was...
Jones County Emergency Services director passes away
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Emergency Services director passed away unexpectedly on Friday, the department said. In a Facebook post, it was announced that Timmy Pike had passed away. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are […]
wcti12.com
New Bern Police Department adds new Belgian Malinois K9 officer
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department introduced its newest employee Dec. 7, 2022, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Chase. K9 Chase is one of five K9 officers in the department and is partnered with Officer Collins. “Our team evaluated several dogs to potentially serve our...
WITN
Police raid Washington business, owner arrested
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police today raided a Washington business and arrested its owner who is from Greenville man on drug charges. Washington police said their officers, along with Beaufort County deputies, searched J6 Tobacco & Wireless on John Small Avenue. A second search was conducted by Pitt County deputies...
