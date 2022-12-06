Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
WJLA
Virginia Sens. call House passage of Respect for Marriage Act a 'first step' for the state
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) are sharing their thoughts on the House passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, which is expected to head quickly to President Biden's desk for his signature. Both senators provided the following statement after the...
WJLA
Fact Check Team: Could gender-affirming surgeries end up costing US taxpayers?
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration released written testimony supporting children who want to undergo gender reassignment surgeries if it is medically necessary. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra responded to questions about the administration’s stance on these types of procedures and how they should be funded. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team is investigating if there could be a significant cost to taxpayers.
Pentagon now more likely to support Ukrainian long-range missile attacks on Russia, The Times reports
Insiders told The Times that the US military is now more likely to supply Kyiv with longer-range weapons which will enable them to attack Russia.
WJLA
Del. Norton authorizes studies on swimming in the Potomac, Anacostia Rivers in DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The singer Lorde claims she's taken a dip in the Potomac River – would you ever do it? Some people are all for it and others say the water is just too dirty to swim in. D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton wants Congress to approve...
WJLA
Brittney Griner back on US soil after Russian prisoner swap
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Brittney Griner continues to recover at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio after arriving in Texas Friday morning. The WNBA star is back on U.S. soil after months of negotiations between top U.S. and Russian officials. Her release from prison was part of a prisoner swap for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.
Ukrainian, Russian Nobel Peace winners slam Putin's 'insane' war
A trio from the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine accepted their Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday, calling for an unabated fight against Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "insane and criminal" invasion. Now, "resistance to Russia is called 'fascism'", and has become "the ideological justification for the insane and criminal war of aggression against Ukraine", he said, using harsh language considering the stiff penalties Moscow imposes on those who publicly criticise the invasion.
