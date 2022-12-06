ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

WJLA

Fact Check Team: Could gender-affirming surgeries end up costing US taxpayers?

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration released written testimony supporting children who want to undergo gender reassignment surgeries if it is medically necessary. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra responded to questions about the administration’s stance on these types of procedures and how they should be funded. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team is investigating if there could be a significant cost to taxpayers.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Brittney Griner back on US soil after Russian prisoner swap

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI/KABB) — Brittney Griner continues to recover at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio after arriving in Texas Friday morning. The WNBA star is back on U.S. soil after months of negotiations between top U.S. and Russian officials. Her release from prison was part of a prisoner swap for notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AFP

Ukrainian, Russian Nobel Peace winners slam Putin's 'insane' war

A trio from the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine accepted their Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday, calling for an unabated fight against Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "insane and criminal" invasion. Now, "resistance to Russia is called 'fascism'", and has become "the ideological justification for the insane and criminal war of aggression against Ukraine", he said, using harsh language considering the stiff penalties Moscow imposes on those who publicly criticise the invasion.

