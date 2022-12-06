ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

All the new chain restaurants calling San Antonio home within the next year

We love locally owned dining spots as much as the person, but there's nothing wrong with occasionally enjoying a reliable, even predictable, meal at a chain restaurant. The Alamo City is already a hotbed for restaurant chains, and plenty more have announced plans to expand here. Here's a collection of dining chains that entered San Antonio for the first time this year or unveiled plans to come here soon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Magnolia Patio Bar now open at The Faust Hotel in New Braunfels

The Magnolia Patio Bar is adjacent to the front entrance of The Faust Hotel. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Faust Hotel, Restaurant and Bar opened The Magnolia Patio Bar at 240 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, on Nov. 4. The outdoor bar extends out in front of the nearly 100-year-old hotel and offers beer, wine, signature cocktails and a selection of savory small plates. 830-625-7791.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023

The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

6 things to know in San Antonio food right now: New beer garden quietly opens

Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. OpeningsThe owners of Gold Feather have unofficially untapped a new venture, LadyBird Beer Garden. Although official channels are keeping details mum, a Facebook page run by landlords VLA Real Estate spilled the beans on the November 25 opening. In addition to serving craft beer, the concept at 447 W. Hildebrand Ave has a full kitchen, bar, and a small patio for enjoying the mild December...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Luxe Italian designer Gucci debuts first San Antonio boutique at La Cantera

Italian luxury designer Gucci is opening its first directly operated store in San Antonio on Friday, December 9. The new outpost will be located in The Shops at La Cantera, marking the brand's eighth boutique in Texas.Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921, the luxury brand is known for its creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation. The new store will represent those three pillars: Spanning over 4,400 feet, its interior will be both elevated and discreet, weaving beautiful and distinct materials with an elegant and modern minimalist touch. Design highlights include rich fabrics (sage green wall finishes with complementary pink, gray, and moss...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio-area alpaca farm transforms into winter wonderland for Holidays on the Ranch

After a dazzling debut earlier this fall, Black Barn Alpaca ranch has transformed from pumpkin patch to winter wonderland just in time for Christmas. Beginning this Saturday, December 10, the farm will host two weekends of holiday fun for the whole family.Located about 40 minutes outside San Antonio, the Floresville farm is home to 50 adorable alpacas. For the winter festivities, the 16-acre property invites guests to shop, eat, and play with Santa and his favorite alpacas.General festivities will take place from noon to 8 pm both Saturdays (December 10 and December 17), and from noon to 5 pm both...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Big Red Barn to open its doors for annual Country Christmas

(Seguin) — One of Seguin’s most favorite and cherished holiday traditions returns this weekend at the Big Red Barn. The Texas Agricultural Education & Heritage Center will again be opening the doors of its barn for its two-night Country Christmas celebration. Not only will the property be strung...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Table For One: Little Red Barn

The Little Red Barn has been a San Antonio staple since 1963. Serving up delicious steaks & potatoes family style, but as Melody shows us, it's still a great "Table For One" restaurant. Take a look for more details!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

Shania Twain rides into San Antonio with just-announced date on 2023 world tour

Country music star Shania Twain's expansive 2023 world tour now includes a night in San Antonio. On December 6, Twain announced a second leg of the anticipated Queen of Me Tour, adding 19 cities to the schedule, including San Antonio and Fort Worth. She will play San Antonio's AT&T Center on October 12, 2023, and Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 13, 2023. The new dates are in addition to previously announced Texas stops in Dallas (July 21, 2023) and Houston (July 22, 2023).Tickets for the tour will go on sale starting 10 am Friday, December 16 at LiveNation.com. Citi...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap San Antonio is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://sanantonio.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy