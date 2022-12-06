Italian luxury designer Gucci is opening its first directly operated store in San Antonio on Friday, December 9. The new outpost will be located in The Shops at La Cantera, marking the brand's eighth boutique in Texas.Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1921, the luxury brand is known for its creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation. The new store will represent those three pillars: Spanning over 4,400 feet, its interior will be both elevated and discreet, weaving beautiful and distinct materials with an elegant and modern minimalist touch. Design highlights include rich fabrics (sage green wall finishes with complementary pink, gray, and moss...

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO