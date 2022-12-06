Dad's Story of Getting Kicked Off Cruise with His Baby Has People Outraged

We can't believe this actually happened.

Traveling with a small child isn't easy and stress-free even when things are going right. But when something goes wrong on vacation — and despite our best efforts, it usually does — navigating the unexpected with a baby or toddler can make a bad situation worse. Parents can do anything, don't get us wrong... but this is vacation we're talking about!

One family unfortunately had to experience the most wild travel disaster over the Thanksgiving holiday with their baby, who was under one year old, in tow, and a Dad is sharing what happened in a video on TikTok at @scottraia. His baby got kicked off of their cruise ship, leaving their family stranded in an unfamiliar country, and people are becoming seriously outraged about how this played out after hearing his story.

It all happened during a cruise the family was taking with Princess Cruise Line to celebrate their daughter's first Thanksgiving. They were cruising from Europe to Florida, and three days into their journey, guest services alerted them to a major problem. Apparently, a baby under 12 months old shouldn't have been allowed to board a transatlantic voyage, but a computer error allowed it to happen anyway. And despite the fact that they were already well into their cruise, his entire family was kicked off the ship in the Canary Islands, just off the coast of Africa, and unable to get back on.

"So far, no refunds, no expenses paid, no apologies, just call this 1-800 number," he said.

In the comments, people are absolutely outraged for this family. "Lawyer up! Leaving you in a foreign country for their mistake is unacceptable," one person wrote.

In a follow up video, the OP clarified that the cruise line always knew their daughter's correct date of birth and even saw her passport when they boarded the ship in Rome — and when they called the cruise line when booking, they were told 6 months was the age minimum.

Here's hoping the cruise line is able to help this family in some way, but this is a great reminder to double, triple, and quadruple check the fine print before booking travel!