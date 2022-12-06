ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 3

ProAmerican
3d ago

Hey Joe...do you remember this?...I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States....you are terrible...

Reply
4
Related
Fox News

Fox News

893K+
Followers
4K+
Post
698M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy