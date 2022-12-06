Read full article on original website
Biden admin says undoing the military vaccine mandate is a 'mistake'
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration is calling it a "mistake" to leave out a vaccine mandate for U.S. service members in Congress's latest version of this year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a pivotal piece of legislation that sets out the nation's military priorities for the coming year.
Brother of American Imprisoned in Russia Scorches Trump For Playing Politics With Case
The former president highlighted Paul Whelan's incarceration while criticizing a White House deal freeing another inmate, Brittney Griner.
Department of Justice wants Trump team held in contempt in connection to Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Department of Justice has asked a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's team in contempt of court in connection to the Mar-a-Lago case, according to multiple reports. CNN on Thursday noted that prosecutors made the request, saying Trump and his team failed to...
Mom of Texas man held in China for a decade reacts to Brittany Griner's release
AUSTIN, Texas — The release of Brittany Griner brings disappointment to the families of other Americans held hostage or wrongly detained abroad. Brittany Griner and Texan Mark Swidan, who is currently held in China, are among 60 Americans who are hostage or wrongfully detained in other countries according to the James w. Foley Foundation, which advocates for the freedom of Americans imprisoned abroad.
'Twitter Files' part 3 highlights Trump's ban from social media platform after Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (TND) — Top Twitter executives removed then-president Donald Trump from their social media platform following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and went on to have weekly meetings with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Human Services, as well as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, about what tweets to censor, according to "Part Three" of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files."
Governor Greg Abbott bans the use of TikTok for Texas state agency leaders
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott has ordered that all Texas state agencies ban the use of TikTok on all government-issued devices. Since the threat of the Chinese Communist Party continues to linger, the importance of preserving the safety and cybersecurity of Texans is at a high. “TikTok harvests vast amounts...
EXPLAINER: What's at stake in Turkey's new Syria escalation
Kurdish forces and international players — after weeks of deadly Turkish airstrikes in northern Syria — are trying to gauge whether Ankara's threats of a ground invasion are serious
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
Drone strikes hitting Russia 'humiliation' for country's military reputation
WASHINGTON (TND) — A series of apparent drone strikes that have hit inside Russia’s borders are demonstrating a new phase in the country’s grinding invasion of Ukraine with little room to further escalate after months of bombings inside Ukraine that have crippled the power grid. Two Russian...
Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in high-profile prisoner swap
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the...
