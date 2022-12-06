ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Biden admin says undoing the military vaccine mandate is a 'mistake'

WASHINGTON (TND) — The Biden administration is calling it a "mistake" to leave out a vaccine mandate for U.S. service members in Congress's latest version of this year's National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a pivotal piece of legislation that sets out the nation's military priorities for the coming year.
Mom of Texas man held in China for a decade reacts to Brittany Griner's release

AUSTIN, Texas — The release of Brittany Griner brings disappointment to the families of other Americans held hostage or wrongly detained abroad. Brittany Griner and Texan Mark Swidan, who is currently held in China, are among 60 Americans who are hostage or wrongfully detained in other countries according to the James w. Foley Foundation, which advocates for the freedom of Americans imprisoned abroad.
'Twitter Files' part 3 highlights Trump's ban from social media platform after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (TND) — Top Twitter executives removed then-president Donald Trump from their social media platform following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and went on to have weekly meetings with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Human Services, as well as the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, about what tweets to censor, according to "Part Three" of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files."
Governor Greg Abbott bans the use of TikTok for Texas state agency leaders

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott has ordered that all Texas state agencies ban the use of TikTok on all government-issued devices. Since the threat of the Chinese Communist Party continues to linger, the importance of preserving the safety and cybersecurity of Texans is at a high. “TikTok harvests vast amounts...
Russia frees WNBA star Brittney Griner in high-profile prisoner swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a high-profile prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years. The deal, the...
