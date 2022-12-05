Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Border Patrol agent dies in ATV accident during Texas patrol
MISSION, Texas — A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent died Wednesday after an all-terrain vehicle accident while patrolling along the border in south Texas, according to the agency. The accident happened about 1 a.m. near Mission, Texas, along the border with Mexico, Customs and Border Patrol said in...
CBS Austin
Georgetown resident claims $1M scratch ticket prize
A Texan just became an instant millionaire. A Georgetown resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Power 200X. The ticket was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #774, located at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd., in Georgetown. The winner, a Georgetown resident,...
CBS Austin
December serving up baked Alaska and warming most of Arctic
Much of the Arctic is in a burst of freak December warming. In Utqiagvik, Alaska's northernmost community formerly known as Barrow, it hit 40 degrees (4.4 degrees Celsius) Monday morning. That's not only a record by six degrees (3.3 degrees Celsius) but it's the warmest that region has seen on record from late October to late April, according to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
CBS Austin
Number of Michigan 3rd graders held back over reading nearly doubled last year, report says
LANSING, Mich. (CITC) — The number of Michigan third graders held back over reading proficiency nearly doubled last year, according to a new report. The Read by Grade Three Law requires Michigan public school districts to retain any students who do not meet the state's reading standard by the end of third grade. The law was implemented in 2016 with the goal of improving early literacy outcomes, and the retainment component was introduced in 2020.
