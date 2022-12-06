ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six matches announced for AEW Dark

By Josh Nason
Athena, Brian Cage and the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions will all be in action.

Ahead of this Saturday's ROH Final Battle, Tuesday's AEW Dark lineup has a few clues as to who could be included on the card.

Ahead of her challenge of ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez, Athena will look to keep her win streak going as she takes on B3CCA.

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys will be in action against Justin Corino, Jaden Valo & Defarge while Brian Cage will take on Leon Ruffin.

Those matches are notable since on Monday's Dark: Elevation, Castle & The Boys came out on the stage to stare down Cage and Gates of Agony, likely setting something up for Saturday's Zero Hour pre-show.

All matches are from the company's early-November pre-Rampage taping in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

  • Brian Cage vs. Leon Ruffin
  • Athena vs. B3CCA
  • ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & Boys vs. Justin Corino, Jaden Valo & Defarge
  • Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Brick City Boyz
  • Leva Bates vs. Abadon
  • Trent Beretta vs. Anthony Henry

