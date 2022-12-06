Kim Kardashian was granted a restraining order against a man who believed she was sending him messages telepathically, according to court documents

Kim Kardashian was granted a restraining order against a man who she said attempted to access her personal residence multiple times. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian was granted a restraining order against a man she said caused her "emotional distress."

In court documents, she said that the man attempted to access her personal residence multiple times.

She also said that he claimed she was communicating telepathically with him.

Kim Kardashian has been granted a five-year restraining order against a man who she said claimed he had communicated with her telepathically, per documents viewed by Insider.

According to court documents that were filed on Monday, Judge Adrian Gidaya Roxas of the Los Angeles County Superior Court granted Kardashian a restraining order against the man that is set to expire in December 2027. The restraining order prevents the man from contacting Kardashian and orders him to remain 100 yards away from her, her home, her workplace, and her vehicle at all times.

Per a declaration attached to the petition for a restraining order filed on November 9, the man approached her residence in California multiple times, identifying himself to her security as a "potential future business partner." Kardashian said in the declaration that the man asserted in a letter sent to her home address that she had been contacting him for months, which she said wasn't true.

In the declaration, Kardashian wrote that she had been informed that the man "claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically" in a social media post.

According to the filing, the man had also claimed to members of Kardashian's security team that he possessed a gun. The restraining order prevents him from owning a firearm and ordered him to return to court later in December for proof that he had surrendered any that he owned.

In her declaration, Kardashian said that the man's actions, including traveling from New York to California in an attempt to see her and attempting to locate her when she was in New York, had caused her "severe emotional distress."

Kardashian recently reached a divorce settlement with her ex-husband Ye on November 29. Per court documents filed in November, Ye is set to pay $200,000 per month in child support for the four children that he shares with Kardashian.