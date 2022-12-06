ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Weslaco ISD receives $5M for student well-being and safety

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Weslaco Independent School District secured over $5 million in additional funding.

The district’s news release said the funds are to expand programs dealing with student well-being, school safety and curriculum.

“These are outside grants that we have received thus far,” Superintendent Dino Coronado said. “It’s a credit to a great team because it takes all of them to put this together.”

The Texas COVID Learning Accelerated Supports or TCLAS grant program awarded the district $1.2 million and $882,500 to target reading and mathematics. The TCLAS funding will be used to equip new principals with the tools to identify areas of improvement in reading with training, coaching and additional resources, the district’s news release stated.

Another grant, of over $880,000 will be used to address student tutoring in accordance with House Bill 4545. The after-school tutoring program provides middle school students with additional STAAR test remediation in math. The grant will fund staff and resources needed to provide ‘high-impact’ tutoring for 6th through 8th-grade students across the district.

The WISD Career and Technical Education Department also received two Jobs & Education for Texans (JET) grants totaling over $1 million for two CTE programs. An Automotive Technology grant award of $481,136 and a Welding grant award of $699,053 will be utilized to purchase equipment that will be used to train and certify students in the respective industries.

Additionally, the district was also awarded $300,296 from the U.S. Department of Justice as part of the Community Oriented Policing Services Office (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP). The funding is earmarked to improve overall security at schools and on school grounds which includes law enforcement training, technology for expedited local law enforcement notification during an emergency and other measures to provide security improvements.

Other grant monies awarded to WISD for the 2022-23 school year:

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber Initiative Classroom Resource Grant, $6,160
  • ARP Homeless II Federal Grant, $221,000
  • Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) $300,296
  • Knapp Foundation, $34,000
  • Nurse’s Grant, $102,700
  • Raising Blended Learners, $300,000
  • Strong Foundations Literacy Instructional Framework, $125,000
  • TEA School Safety Grant, $721,172
  • Thespian Relief Grant, 1,000
Comments / 3

Yessenia Garza
3d ago

I hope they put it to good use,but I highly doubt it. B.garza middle school always has some kind of incident, where some dumb kid takes some kind of weapon. They should start there by putting some kind of metal detector.

Reply
2
 

