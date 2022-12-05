Read full article on original website
Sandy “Trudy” Lee Brewer
Funeral services for Sandy “Trudy” Lee Brewer, 66, of Grovertown, will be Monday, December 12 at 2 p.m. CT at the Braman and Son Memorial Chapel in Knox, with visitation there from 11 a.m. CT until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Pulaski County Annual Holiday Distribution Event Set for Saturday
The annual food, toys and clothing distribution event is set for Saturday, December 10 at Pulaski County Human Services in Winamac. According to organization officials, each year parents are provided forms to sign up to receive gifts and food for their family. Over the last 25 years, clothes, toys and food have been distributed to many families who otherwise would not have had these things for the holiday.
American Legion Auxiliary Collects Funds for Community Services of Starke County Food Pantry
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #131 in Knox recently raised of $2,600 for the Community Services of Starke County Food Pantry. The donation was presented to Community Services of Starke County Executive Director Cindy Benke by members of the Auxiliary.
Hamlet Street Department Accepting Applications
The Town of Hamlet is accepting applications for full and part-time positions within the street department. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license. Those interested may apply at the Hamlet Town Hall located at 10 South Starke Street during regular business hours. Applicants may be disqualified during any phase of the application process.
Culver Community School Corporation Receives Budget Order
Culver Community School Business Manager/Treasurer Casey Howard told the school board members Monday night that she received the 1782 budget order notice from the Department of Local Government Finance and she was happy with the report. The final budget of all funds totals $15,315,659 with a tax rate of .61...
Knox School Board Hears Vocational Wing Update
The Knox School Board received an update on their new vocational wing addition. Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart said the flooring is being put in this week and the project is in its final stages. He added the welding equipment will be moved during the holiday break and should be in place for students to use within the first week of January to start the second semester.
North Judson Man Arrested Following Pursuit in Starke County
A North Judson man was arrested Friday, December 9 following a pursuit that ended in downtown Knox. Police say a North Judson Police Department officer observed a vehicle traveling more than 90 miles an hour through North Judson and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle reportedly did not stop and the driver led officers on a pursuit.
North Judson Town Council Approves Updated Fee Schedule Ordinance
A public hearing on an ordinance renewing the Town of North Judson’s schedule of fees was held Monday night during the town council meeting. Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe said there were no real wholesale changes. He added there was encouragement making pet tags more affordable in hopes residents would come in to get their tags.
Pulaski County Commissioners Approve Sale
The Pulaski County Commissioners approved a resolution establishing the intent to conduct a commissioner sale during their meeting this week. Commissioner Chuck Mellon said there are several different properties the county is looking to have sold. Commissioner Mellon entertained a motion to approve the resolution. A motion was made and seconded.
