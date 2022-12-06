ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sag Harbor, NY

Reenactments and Gun Laws – Rules Changed, Events Canceled

Many of the villages out here on the East End date their founding back to the 1600s. Their first settlers gave their allegiance to the king of England, did their transactions in pence and shillings and were happy that, since they were so few, they were backed up by a thriving European empire.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
Canoe Place Inn Gets Festive for the Holidays in Hampton Bays

The halls are decked at the recently renovated Hampton Bays favorite, Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, which is celebrating the yule with a lot you'll like. From Fireside Fridays to matzoh balls with jingle balls, there's room at this inn...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Leading Mechanic Andrew W. Eckey Remembered as Family Man

Andrew W. Eckey, of Sag Harbor, beloved husband of Patricia A. Eckey, died after a short illness on November 16. He was 69. Born in Rockville Centre, he was a son of Mary (Maranville) Eckey and the late Carl Eckey of...
SAG HARBOR, NY
Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Weekend, December 10–11

There are all kinds of fun things to do with your kids on the East End this weekend, December 10–11, 2022. Get out and about in the Hamptons and North Fork to enjoy festive holiday activities, ice skating, live shows and more. And don't miss our list of go-to family attractions.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Fishing Guy: Season’s End Draws Near

They say that doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity … unless you're a fisherman. For many of us, this fall was frustrating, having to put in some serious hours to get on a decent striper bite. With the crazy weather we've had, even the people fishing from their boats had to work hard to get on the fish.
MONTAUK, NY
End Fines: Montauk Restaurants at Odds with East Hampton Town

Though it's been a Montauk institution since 1920 and has operated as a nightclub since at least the 1960s, Shagwong Tavern has racked up a bunch of tickets over the summer because they allowed dancing on the premises. "We don't...
MONTAUK, NY
Shelter Island OKs Community Housing Fund Referendum

In a dramatic come-from-behind victory, Shelter Island voters approved a referendum that creates a tax to help fund new affordable housing projects, reversing a lead that opponents held in early election returns. Suffolk County ballot proposition No. 3, as the Peconic...
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
Receptionist/ Patient Assistant

Long-standing, busy Podiatry office hiring for part-time positions covering all aspects of a podiatry office located in Bayport. The right candidate will be proficient at multi-tasking and problem solving, have basic computer, filing and phone skills. Responsibilities include setting appointments, patient intake, assisting patients and doctors, exam room set-up, foot baths, processing x-rays, filing, patient communications, light cleaning. Hours will vary based on availability; shifts may include the following days: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and/or Saturday; 12-18 hrs week.
BAYPORT, NY

