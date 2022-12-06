Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NYPD Employee Found Guilty of Killing His 8-Year-Old SonAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
Related
danspapers.com
Reenactments and Gun Laws – Rules Changed, Events Canceled
Many of the villages out here on the East End date their founding back to the 1600s. Their first settlers gave their allegiance to the king of England, did their transactions in pence and shillings and were happy that, since they were so few, they were backed up by a thriving European empire.
danspapers.com
Canoe Place Inn Gets Festive for the Holidays in Hampton Bays
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The halls are decked at the recently renovated Hampton Bays favorite, Canoe Place Inn & Cottages, which is celebrating the yule with a lot you’ll like. From Fireside Fridays to matzoh balls with jingle balls, there’s room at this inn...
danspapers.com
Leading Mechanic Andrew W. Eckey Remembered as Family Man
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Andrew W. Eckey, of Sag Harbor, beloved husband of Patricia A. Eckey, died after a short illness on November 16. He was 69. Born in Rockville Centre, he was a son of Mary (Maranville) Eckey and the late Carl Eckey of...
danspapers.com
Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Weekend, December 10–11
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. There are all kinds of fun things to do with your kids on the East End this weekend, December 10–11, 2022. Get out and about in the Hamptons and North Fork to enjoy festive holiday activities, ice skating, live shows and more. And don’t miss our list of go-to family attractions.
danspapers.com
Fishing Guy: Season’s End Draws Near
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. They say that doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity … unless you’re a fisherman. For many of us, this fall was frustrating, having to put in some serious hours to get on a decent striper bite. With the crazy weather we’ve had, even the people fishing from their boats had to work hard to get on the fish.
danspapers.com
End Fines: Montauk Restaurants at Odds with East Hampton Town
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Though it’s been a Montauk institution since 1920 and has operated as a nightclub since at least the 1960s, Shagwong Tavern has racked up a bunch of tickets over the summer because they allowed dancing on the premises. “We don’t...
danspapers.com
Southampton Billionare Leon Black Accused of Raping Woman in Jeffrey Epstein’s House
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. A woman has filed a lawsuit under a new law alleging she was raped in 2002 by investor Leon Black, who owns a home on Meadow Lane, aka Billionaire Row, in Southampton. Cheri Pierson filed the lawsuit under the New York...
danspapers.com
Shelter Island OKs Community Housing Fund Referendum
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In a dramatic come-from-behind victory, Shelter Island voters approved a referendum that creates a tax to help fund new affordable housing projects, reversing a lead that opponents held in early election returns. Suffolk County ballot proposition No. 3, as the Peconic...
danspapers.com
Receptionist/ Patient Assistant
Long-standing, busy Podiatry office hiring for part-time positions covering all aspects of a podiatry office located in Bayport. The right candidate will be proficient at multi-tasking and problem solving, have basic computer, filing and phone skills. Responsibilities include setting appointments, patient intake, assisting patients and doctors, exam room set-up, foot baths, processing x-rays, filing, patient communications, light cleaning. Hours will vary based on availability; shifts may include the following days: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and/or Saturday; 12-18 hrs week.
Comments / 0