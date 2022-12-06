Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. They say that doing the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity … unless you’re a fisherman. For many of us, this fall was frustrating, having to put in some serious hours to get on a decent striper bite. With the crazy weather we’ve had, even the people fishing from their boats had to work hard to get on the fish.

MONTAUK, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO