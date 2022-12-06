A fast-moving system will sweep across the Northeast on Sunday and Monday when snow could whiten the ground as far south as the lower Hudson Valley of New York and southern New England for the first time this season. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this upcoming snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. “As we go into Sunday night, that’s when it could get interesting for New York City. Could...

