Tamera Mowry's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley share two kids: Aden and Ariah Tamera Mowry-Housley famously acted alongside her twin sister on television, but at home, she is just "Mom." The Sister, Sister star and former co-host of The Real shares son Aden, 10, and daughter Ariah, 7, with her husband, Adam Housley, whom she married in 2011. Motherhood has given the actress and talk show host a newfound appreciation of the little things. "They have taught me to be present and enjoy the most simple things in life,"...
Toni Collette Announces Divorce from Her Husband as Photos of Him Kissing Another Woman Surface
"We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other," Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi said in a statement Wednesday Toni Collette and her husband are going their separate ways after 20 years of marriage. The Stowaway actress, 50, announced her breakup from Dave Galafassi, 44, on Instagram Wednesday, less than a week after returning to the platform. Collette shared a statement on behalf of both her and her estranged husband, which read, "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing." "We're united in...
Tracy Tutor Thinks It's 'Fantastic' Frederik Eklund Isn't Returning for 'Million Dollar Listing LA'
Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles will not feature Fredrik Eklund, and his former co-star Tracy Tutor is more than fine with the decision. "Well, that was fantastic," Tutor tells PEOPLE exclusively of her reaction to the news of Eklund's exit ahead of the show's premiere Thursday night. "Listen, he's a charmer. He's great on TV. As a friend though, I'm not signing up for that friendship. But great real estate agent and God bless him and his new endeavors."
Laurie Hernandez's Girlfriend Charlotte Drury Reveals Year-Long Secret Crush on the Olympian
The couple celebrated their second anniversary this week Even Olympians experience unrequited love. In an Instagram post, Charlotte Drury said she pined for her now-girlfriend Laurie Hernandez for a whole year before the two became a couple. Drury, 26, celebrated their two-year anniversary with a sweet message for the 22-year-old Olympic gymnast on Tuesday. "Two whole years (not counting the year I spent secretly pining after you). My hot date, my best friend, my favorite person," Drury, a trampoline gymnast, wrote alongside a slideshow of some mirror selfies...
Nick Cannon Rests with Daughter Onyx in First Photo with One of His Kids Since Hospital Release
LaNisha Cole shared the sweet photo of daughter Onyx Ice, 3 months, napping with her dad on her Instagram Story Friday morning LaNisha Cole is sharing some sweet moments between Nick Cannon and his baby girl. On Friday, the model shared a photo on her Instagram Story showing the Wild N' Out host napping on a green couch with a bottle in his hand as he holds 3-month-old daughter Onyx Ice. "Her dad stopped by yesterday morning," the new mom, 40, shared. "I hear them laughing it up and...
Meghan Markle Says She 'Rarely Wore Color' as Working Royal to 'Blend In' with Royal Family
The Duchess of Sussex said she gravitated towards neutral shades so as to not overlap with Queen Elizabeth or other senior family members Meghan Markle is sharing insight into the strategic style choices she made as a senior working royal. In episode three of Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about her discreet sense of style while living in the U.K. Meghan became a senior working royal after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, and said she didn't want to stand out when photographed with the rest of the royal...
Mick Jagger and Girlfriend Melanie Hamrick Celebrate Son Deveraux's 6th Birthday with Sweet Photo
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick welcomed son Deveraux, their first child together, in 2016 Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick's son Deveraux is growing up! Jagger, 79, and Hamrick, 35, celebrated the 6-year-old's birthday on Thursday with a festive cake and party hats. A carousel shared on the former ballet dancer's Instagram page features some of Deveraux's cutest moments, including one in which he holds a cookie while in the studio and others taken at what appears to be a theme park. In another photo, a happy Deveraux...
Meghan Markle Recalls Her Mom Doria Being Called the N-Word and Being Mistaken for Her Nanny
Prince Harry said that the "race element" separated the scrutiny Meghan Markle faced when news of their relationship broke as compared to that of the women who married into the royal family before her Meghan Markle is reflecting on the racism she witnessed her mother face. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about what it was like to grow up as a young biracial woman and the racist remarks towards her mother Doria Ragland in Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. The second episode featured a sit-down...
Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Cindy Crawford Surprises Trainer of 17 Years and Husband, Who Beat Addiction and Cancer, with Home Makeover
Cindy Crawford is giving back to a friend who's been her rock for 17 years. In this Monday's episode of Celebrity IOU on HGTV, the supermodel teams up with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise Sarah, her longtime friend and personal trainer. The two see one another as sisters and have leaned on each other through good times and bad.
Glee's Amber Riley Addresses Lea Michele Rumors with Ziwe: 'She Would Probably Say She Doesn't See Race'
Amber Riley answered questions about her 2020 Instagram Live in which she said she wouldn't "say that Lea Michele is racist" Amber Riley addressed past controversies surrounding her Glee costar Lea Michele. In a conversation about race with Ziwe on her self-titled series, Riley, 36, nearly dodged a question about the Funny Girl lead. "Speaking of getting down in the muck, you said that one of your famous coworkers wasn't racist," Ziwe said to Riley — referencing a 2020 Instagram Live. In the now-expired clip, Riley told journalist Danielle...
Kathy Hilton Finally Addressed Her "Rude" Behavior During Mariska Hargitay's People's Choice Awards Speech
Kathy explained her...strange behavior during Mariska's otherwise powerful speech at the awards ceremony.
Bryce Dallas Howard says it was a 'big mistake' to cut her own bangs before 2017 Jimmy Kimmel interview
Bryce Dallas Howard said she cut her bags "three inches too short" before appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2017. "Big mistake," she said.
Whoopi Goldberg Says Kim Kardashian 'Cannot Get a Movie Greenlit': But 'I'd Never Minimize' Her
Charlize Theron recently said that Kim Kardashian might "get way more off the ground" than even veteran Hollywood actors like Meryl Streep Whoopi Goldberg does not agree with Charlize Theron's take that Kim Kardashian has the power to "get way more off the ground" in Hollywood than acting legend Meryl Streep. During Thursday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 67, responded to the recent comment Theron, 47, made to The Hollywood Reporter about Kardashian's status in Hollywood. "I don't think that's true. Kim Kardashian cannot get a movie greenlit, or it would've happened," Goldberg...
Who Is Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband and 'Soulmate' Lorenzo Salviati? All About the Italian Duke
Beverly D'Angelo and Lorenzo Salviati got married in Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend in 1981 Beverly D'Angelo is opening up about her whirlwind romance and marriage to Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. "I love Beverly because she sees life with the eyes of a child but lives it with the heart of a woman," Salviati, then 24, told PEOPLE of the National Lampoon's Vacation star in Nov. 1981, shortly after the pair secretly married over Labor Day weekend that year in Las Vegas. "It didn't occur to us to...
Bowen Yang Joins Wicked Movie as Director Jon M. Chu Rounds Out Live-Action Cast: Reports
Keala Settle, Bronwyn James and newcomer Marissa Bode have also reportedly been added to the cast of Jon M. Chu's live-action adaptation of Wicked Another big name is making his way to Oz: Bowen Yang. The Saturday Night Live cast member, 32, has reportedly joined the star-studded cast of Jon M. Chu's feature adaptation of the Wicked Broadway musical as Pfannee, a friend of the character Glinda (played by Ariana Grande), per Deadline. Pfanee is a Munchkinlander who is a classmate of Glinda and Elphaba (played by Cynthia Erivo)...
H.E.R. Says Playing Belle in 'Beauty and the Beast' 'Helped Me Embrace What Femininity Is to Me'
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will air on ABC on Dec. 15 For H.E.R., being cast as Belle in the upcoming Beauty and the Beast was not only historical as she's the first Black and Filipino person to do so — but it also taught her a thing or two about who she is deep down. Speaking to PEOPLE in honor of L'Oréal's Women of Worth event in Los Angeles, the R&B singer opened up about her experience playing the book-loving Disney princess in the...
Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Sweatshirt Featuring All 8 Kids' Names: 'My Special Little People'
Hilaria Baldwin is cherishing a special gift she received as a mom. The author, 38, shared a photo on her Instagram Story Friday where she wears a blue-gray sweatshirt that features the names of all of her children, each stitched on with a different color heart next to their name.
Finneas Reveals Camp Rock Made Him Want to Pick Up Guitar: 'Jonas Brothers Are Songwriters, Man'
The musician shared his connection to the Jonas Brothers while talking to Joe Jonas during a Hollywood Reporter roundtable If Finneas is looking for the voice he hears inside his head (the reason that he's singing), he doesn't need to look much further than Camp Rock. The Grammy-winning musician revealed in a Hollywood Reporter songwriters roundtable Friday that he was inspired to pick up the guitar because of the Jonas Brothers' iconic film. "Camp Rock made me want to learn how to play guitar, Joe," the songwriter told...
Jennifer Garner Packed This Practical Black Tote Bag with Endless Supplies for a Family Road Trip
Shop the editor-approved bag, plus similar styles for as little as $30 Jennifer Garner isn't a regular mom, she's a cool mom — especially when it comes to traveling. Last month, the actress shared a super relatable mom moment. In an Instagram video, she emptied the contents of her spacious quilted nylon tote bag after a holiday road trip with her kids for all social media users to see. Garner pulled out some of the travel necessities you'd expect, like chargers and playing cards, along with a few...
