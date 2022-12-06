ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saranac Lake, NY

Related
North Country Public Radio

Long-awaited traffic light at busy Plattsburgh intersection goes live

A much-anticipated traffic light in Plattsburgh is now fully operational. The town energized the light at the intersection of Rugar Street and Ampersand Drive Friday morning. Ampersand serves as an entrance to and exit from Consumer Square. That plaza is home to Walmart, many other chain stores and restaurants. Rugar Street connects the town and city of Plattsburgh, running from Plattsburgh West to SUNY Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
North Country Public Radio

North Country real estate used to be a "buyer's market." Not anymore

Just a few years ago, it was fairly common for newly listed homes in the North Country to stay on the market for months, and receive just a couple of offers. "Before COVID-19, before any of this craziness, maybe a property would have two or, oh my goodness, maybe even three or four offers," said Brittany Matott, a broker at County Seat Realty in Canton, and the current president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Ceremony held for 38 graduates, rangers recognized for courageous, dedicated service

On Dec. 1, Ranger Praczkajlo followed ATV tracks in the town of Franklin and determined the operators were riding the ATVs illegally on Forest Preserve land. When the Ranger located the operators, he issued two tickets to each, including for driving unregistered ATVs. On Dec. 2, Ranger Praczkajlo followed other ATV tracks and found an operator from Bloomingdale driving an unregistered ATV illegally on a public easement. He issued two tickets. An ATV must be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles if it is operated anywhere in New York State, including the owner’s property.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
mynbc5.com

Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
LAKE PLACID, NY
wwnytv.com

Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
WATERTOWN, NY
North Country Public Radio

The largest class of NY Forest Rangers graduated. Diversity is a work in progress

The largest class of New York State Forest Rangers recently graduated in Lake Placid. The ceremony was an emotional culmination to months of training and years of determination among the new graduates. The ranger force is now larger by more than 30%, though state officials say diversifying the force is still a work in progress.
LAKE PLACID, NY
nippertown.com

Nippertown Interviews: The Gibson Brothers

Nippertown sits down with Eric and Leigh Gibson to discuss their upcoming North Country Christmas concert at Proctors on December 16th, their hometown show in Ellenburg on December 17th, as well as their new album “Darkest Hour” being released on January 27th. Click below for a great conversation with the local bluegrass legends.
ELLENBURG, NY
North Country Public Radio

Canton holds a public hearing for a solar project the county rejected

Celia ClarkeCanton holds a public hearing for a solar project the county rejected. The Canton town planning board held another public hearing about a solar energy proposal on Monday evening. The 5-megawatt project would be at the border of the town and village of Canton. The solar project in question...
CANTON, NY
WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
WILLISTON, VT
adirondackalmanack.com

After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings

Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
ALBANY, NY
WCAX

$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run

COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Car crashes into storefront in Essex Junction

ESSEX, Vt. — A car crashed into a building in Essex Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The driver, whose name has not yet been disclosed, drove into the front of the Burlington Telecom office building at 62 Pearl Street, in the Big Lots shopping center. Two men had to be...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Humane society faces post-pandemic dog glut

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Humane societies and animal shelters across the country reported a big uptick in adoptions at the beginning of the pandemic. But now those numbers have slowed and it’s leaving one local shelter scrambling. The kennels are full at the Humane Society of Chittenden County...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation

ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
ROUSES POINT, NY
miltonindependent.com

Milton police log: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Cpl. Hendry was sent to a residence on Villemaire Lane to aid Milton Rescue. Cpl. Hendry provided a lift assist and prepared the patient for transportation for further medical care. US RT 7 / Snap Fitness-10:11 p.m. Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of US RT 7 with the report...
MILTON, VT

