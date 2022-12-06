Read full article on original website
Related
North Country Public Radio
Long-awaited traffic light at busy Plattsburgh intersection goes live
A much-anticipated traffic light in Plattsburgh is now fully operational. The town energized the light at the intersection of Rugar Street and Ampersand Drive Friday morning. Ampersand serves as an entrance to and exit from Consumer Square. That plaza is home to Walmart, many other chain stores and restaurants. Rugar Street connects the town and city of Plattsburgh, running from Plattsburgh West to SUNY Plattsburgh.
North Country Public Radio
North Country real estate used to be a "buyer's market." Not anymore
Just a few years ago, it was fairly common for newly listed homes in the North Country to stay on the market for months, and receive just a couple of offers. "Before COVID-19, before any of this craziness, maybe a property would have two or, oh my goodness, maybe even three or four offers," said Brittany Matott, a broker at County Seat Realty in Canton, and the current president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Realtors.
adirondackalmanack.com
Ceremony held for 38 graduates, rangers recognized for courageous, dedicated service
On Dec. 1, Ranger Praczkajlo followed ATV tracks in the town of Franklin and determined the operators were riding the ATVs illegally on Forest Preserve land. When the Ranger located the operators, he issued two tickets to each, including for driving unregistered ATVs. On Dec. 2, Ranger Praczkajlo followed other ATV tracks and found an operator from Bloomingdale driving an unregistered ATV illegally on a public easement. He issued two tickets. An ATV must be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles if it is operated anywhere in New York State, including the owner’s property.
mynbc5.com
Lake Placid police 'ticket' drivers with cash surprises during holiday season
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Sgt. Strack with the Lake Placid Police Department spent Monday patrolling traffic and sometimes issuing tickets. While some of the drivers who got pulled over are guilty of common traffic violations, Strack and other members of the department aren't only handing out tickets: this month, they’re also giving out second chances, sometimes paired with $100 cash.
wwnytv.com
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
North Country Public Radio
The largest class of NY Forest Rangers graduated. Diversity is a work in progress
The largest class of New York State Forest Rangers recently graduated in Lake Placid. The ceremony was an emotional culmination to months of training and years of determination among the new graduates. The ranger force is now larger by more than 30%, though state officials say diversifying the force is still a work in progress.
What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate.
The U.S. Forest Service hasn’t yet made a formal proposal for the clear-cutting, but in preliminary documents for the project, officials suggest that between 4,720 and 10,900 acres of trees in the forest could be cut down. Read the story on VTDigger here: What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate..
nippertown.com
Nippertown Interviews: The Gibson Brothers
Nippertown sits down with Eric and Leigh Gibson to discuss their upcoming North Country Christmas concert at Proctors on December 16th, their hometown show in Ellenburg on December 17th, as well as their new album “Darkest Hour” being released on January 27th. Click below for a great conversation with the local bluegrass legends.
North Country Public Radio
Canton holds a public hearing for a solar project the county rejected
Celia ClarkeCanton holds a public hearing for a solar project the county rejected. The Canton town planning board held another public hearing about a solar energy proposal on Monday evening. The 5-megawatt project would be at the border of the town and village of Canton. The solar project in question...
Two Couples to Open Nagueños Filipino American Diner in Essex Junction
Heart n Soul by Mark BBQ left a hole in Essex Junction when the restaurant closed earlier this year. But its former space won't be empty for long. This month, Nagueños Filipino American Diner will open at 34 Park Street, Suite 8 — with plenty of heart and soul.
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Wintering habitat critical to whitetail survival
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. But the state’s white-tailed deer have some amazing strategies that allow them to survive. On private land in Williston, a game path marks where white-tailed deer make their winter home. “We...
adirondackalmanack.com
After trailhead parking incident, veteran trekker rethinks his outings
Albany resident John Sasso,53, is an avid hiker. Bushwhacks, trails, peaks, he’s hiked it. On Saturday, Nov. 26, he got what he described as a “rude awakening.” That morning, he hiked Hurricane Mountain from 9N in Keene. Afterward, he drove to Poke-O-Moonshine to hike the Observer’s Trail off Route 9 in Lewis. When he returned from the second hike, he found his passenger’s side window smashed and an estimated $600 worth of gear missing. The Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Lewis later told him that vehicle break-ins not only occurred at Poke-O-Moonshine that day, but also at trailheads for Hurricane and Baxter in Keene and Belfry Mountain in Moriah. The sheriff’s office could not be reached by the Explorer, but here’s how the day went in Sassos’ own words — edited for clarity and space.
WCAX
$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
mynbc5.com
County in northern New York ranked with one of the state's highest poverty rates
NEW YORK — The state of New York released updated poverty ratings for each county, including some concerning numbers in the North Country. However, these ratings only scratch the surface of a much bigger problem. The statewide average for families considered impoverished rated 12.7%. Essex and Clinton Counties fell...
mynbc5.com
Bicycle rider injured in Colchester hit-and-run
COLCHESTER, Vt. — A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Colchester on Thursday night. The Colchester Police Department said the cyclist was on Lakeshore Drive just before midnight when he was struck by a maroon-colored Honda SUV. The driver of the SUV left the scene before the...
mynbc5.com
Car crashes into storefront in Essex Junction
ESSEX, Vt. — A car crashed into a building in Essex Junction on Wednesday afternoon. The driver, whose name has not yet been disclosed, drove into the front of the Burlington Telecom office building at 62 Pearl Street, in the Big Lots shopping center. Two men had to be...
WCAX
Humane society faces post-pandemic dog glut
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Humane societies and animal shelters across the country reported a big uptick in adoptions at the beginning of the pandemic. But now those numbers have slowed and it’s leaving one local shelter scrambling. The kennels are full at the Humane Society of Chittenden County...
suncommunitynews.com
Rouses Point mechanic arrested in truck-repair investigation
ROUSES POINT | A Rouses Point man was arrested on a felony grand larceny charge Dec. 6 after he allegedly received money for repair work never completed. New York State Police charged Ernest L. Guerin, 49, with third-degree grand larceny after being contacted about the larceny of a vehicle in late October.
miltonindependent.com
Milton police log: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Cpl. Hendry was sent to a residence on Villemaire Lane to aid Milton Rescue. Cpl. Hendry provided a lift assist and prepared the patient for transportation for further medical care. US RT 7 / Snap Fitness-10:11 p.m. Cpl. Grenier responded to the area of US RT 7 with the report...
Comments / 0