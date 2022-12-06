ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

kchi.com

7th Grade Lady Hornets Move On To Championship Of Cameron Tourn.

The 7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team defeated Cameron 40-10 in the first round of the Cameron Tournament on Friday. Ashlynn Daugherty had several steals and led the way with 21 points. Lexy Smith scored 10 points, Emmy Lent four points, Ali Probasco and Matti Darr each added two points, and Brynley Beemer had one point.
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Wyatt Brandsgaard Named To Academic All-State Team

Chillicothe High School’s Boys Soccer team had a player receive some great recognition today. Senior Midfielder Wyatt Brandsgaard was named to the 2022 Missouri Soccer Coaches Association Academic All State Team!. Head Coach Tim Cunningham talked about how proud he is of Brandsgaard. “Wyatt is very deserving of this...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Pauline Ruth Woody

Pauline Ruth Woody, age 85, a resident of Sumner, Missouri, passed away on December 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born the daughter of Theodore Floyd and Myrtle Bell (Waugh) Batye on November 12, 1937 in Sumner, Missouri. She went to Northwestern of Mendon High School. Pauline married James “Wayne” Woody on November 17, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2001.
SUMNER, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building

Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
TRENTON, MO
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One hundred fifteen calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police officers Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 7:26 am, Officers arrested a 60 yr. old Chillicothe resident in the 300 block of N. Washington Street for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. That person was processed and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork Continuing

Roadwork on area highways, roads, and bridges continues as weather permits. The Missouri Department of Transportation planned roadwork for the week of December 12th in the local counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
jimmycsays.com

Brian Platt must go. Now.

I am writing this post against my best interests as far as my major civic activity is concerned. As president of the City of Fountains Foundation, a partner organization to the Parks and Recreation Department, I lobby city officials, including City Manager Brian Platt, to keep Kansas City’s publicly owned fountains, monuments and sculptures in good shape so we can continue living up to our reputation as.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant

(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kshb.com

Weather Blog: A series of storm systems, chance of a white Christmas

SYSTEM #1 (TODAY):. This is a small system and will bring some drizzle to locations mostly south of Kansas City. Some of the drizzle may sneak into southern Kansas City. Temperatures will be above freezing, so no icing is expected. Roads may get damp to wet in drizzle areas as rainfall will be a trace to .02".
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
KANSAS CITY, MO

