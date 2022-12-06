Read full article on original website
kchi.com
CHS Boys And Girls BBall Grab Wins Over Trenton In Home Opener Double Header
It was the home opener for both the Girls and Boys Basketball teams at Chillicothe on Friday night against Trenton. The Lady Hornets kicked off the night with a dominant 61-20 victory. The Boys squad followed it up with a controlling victory of their own, 53-19. Kayanna Cranmer led the...
kchi.com
7th Grade Lady Hornets Move On To Championship Of Cameron Tourn.
The 7th Grade Lady Hornets Basketball team defeated Cameron 40-10 in the first round of the Cameron Tournament on Friday. Ashlynn Daugherty had several steals and led the way with 21 points. Lexy Smith scored 10 points, Emmy Lent four points, Ali Probasco and Matti Darr each added two points, and Brynley Beemer had one point.
kchi.com
CMS 8th Grade Girls BBall Improves To 9-2 With 30-20 Win Over Hamilton
The Chillicothe 8th Grade Girls Basketball team improved to 9-2 on the season after a nice 30-20 win over Hamilton. Hamilton’s Mady Wilson had 10 first quarter points, but the Lady Hornets made some adjustments and held her scoreless the remainder of the game. Chillicothe was led by Hope...
kchi.com
Wyatt Brandsgaard Named To Academic All-State Team
Chillicothe High School’s Boys Soccer team had a player receive some great recognition today. Senior Midfielder Wyatt Brandsgaard was named to the 2022 Missouri Soccer Coaches Association Academic All State Team!. Head Coach Tim Cunningham talked about how proud he is of Brandsgaard. “Wyatt is very deserving of this...
kchi.com
Pauline Ruth Woody
Pauline Ruth Woody, age 85, a resident of Sumner, Missouri, passed away on December 8, 2022 at her residence. She was born the daughter of Theodore Floyd and Myrtle Bell (Waugh) Batye on November 12, 1937 in Sumner, Missouri. She went to Northwestern of Mendon High School. Pauline married James “Wayne” Woody on November 17, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2001.
Missouri man dies, teen injured after pickups collide
LAFAYETTE COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 8p.m. Thursday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Ford F150 driven by Semaj M. Moore, 36, 36, Lexington, was northbound on MO 131 just north of Bryant Knob Road. The pickup crossed the center...
Drummer for rock band Tool scheduled to be in a Kansas City courtroom next week
Danny Carey, the drummer for Tool, is scheduled to be in a Kansas City court Dec. 15, after he was ticketed for assault at KCI Airport in 2021.
The historic Art Deco styled Plaza Hotel that opened in 1930 in Trenton, Missouri was converted to an apartment building
Plaza Hotel, Trenton, Missouri.Photo byKeith Snyder, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. You can't miss the Modern Movement Art Deco style of the historic Plaza Hotel on a drive-by. This five-story building was constructed out of reinforced concrete in 1929-1930 in Trenton, Missouri. In 2001, this 93-year-old building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in north Missouri on Thursday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting three arrests on Thursday, December 8 2022. A Brookfield man was arrested late Wednesday afternoon by the Highway Patrol in Linn County. Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Hurdle has been accused of driving while intoxicated and driving while his license was revoked – third or subsequent offense. Hurdle also was wanted on an Adair County warrant for driving while revoked. He was taken to the Adair County Jail and was listed as bondable.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
One hundred fifteen calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police officers Thursday. Some of the calls include:. 7:26 am, Officers arrested a 60 yr. old Chillicothe resident in the 300 block of N. Washington Street for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. That person was processed and transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas station
Someone who recently purchased a lottery ticket at a gas station in Missouri is about to become a multi-millionaire. Read on to learn where the ticket was sold and what to do if you ever find yourself in possession of a winning Missouri Lottery ticket.
PHOTOS: Elms Hotel in Excelsior Springs finishes multimillion-dollar renovation
The Elms Hotel & Spa has wrapped up its multimillion-dollar makeover, which features a variety of updates throughout the 153-room hotel.
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork Continuing
Roadwork on area highways, roads, and bridges continues as weather permits. The Missouri Department of Transportation planned roadwork for the week of December 12th in the local counties includes:. Carroll County. US 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road US 24 and Norfolk Southern...
jimmycsays.com
Brian Platt must go. Now.
I am writing this post against my best interests as far as my major civic activity is concerned. As president of the City of Fountains Foundation, a partner organization to the Parks and Recreation Department, I lobby city officials, including City Manager Brian Platt, to keep Kansas City’s publicly owned fountains, monuments and sculptures in good shape so we can continue living up to our reputation as.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant
(HARRISON COUNTY, MO) – A St Joseph man was arrested Wednesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old Triston J. Kuehner who was wanted on a Buchanan County Sherriff’s Office misdemeanor warrant for a traffic violation. Kuehner was...
Sedalia Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Residents With Shotgun
On Monday evening, Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Carroll Road in La Monte in reference to a disturbance. Reports stated an intoxicated male was threatening to shoot the residents with a shotgun. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with the reporting party, who stated a male known to him showed up intoxicated and began threatening the residents.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: A series of storm systems, chance of a white Christmas
SYSTEM #1 (TODAY):. This is a small system and will bring some drizzle to locations mostly south of Kansas City. Some of the drizzle may sneak into southern Kansas City. Temperatures will be above freezing, so no icing is expected. Roads may get damp to wet in drizzle areas as rainfall will be a trace to .02".
bmpress.org
What a Burger!: Sophomore Julia McCaffree reviews new Whataburger location on 113th and Nall
Whataburger, a small burger stand that started in 1950 serving “bigger, and better burgers” has started to expand locations and increase the franchise. Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, helped bring the Texas-based chain to the KC Metro area, where we now have six total locations. The...
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
