Seminole, TX

Light Reading

The Buildout: Comcast expands in Minnesota and West Virginia

This week in broadband builds: Comcast expands in Minnesota and West Virginia, Kinetic reaches into rural Pennsylvania, Clearwave goes to Kansas, AT&T wins in Indiana – and more. The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber builds reaching over 30,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Eligible Child this December in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Confirms

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be given to each eligible child this December. The U.S. government has approved the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), according to Governor Greg Abbott. Department of Agriculture to provide Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally supported summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19 with the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT).
TEXAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

$391 One-Time Payment Will Hit To The P-EBT Cards This Month in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be sent to the P-EBT cards this month to each eligible child. Many Texans still continue to face the negative impact of the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that cause the increase in basic commodities. To address this problem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that an amount of $391 relief check will be given to each Texan with an eligible child this month.
TEXAS STATE
fox34.com

Changing weather on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions. 0.31″ of rain was recorded at...
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

These Lofts Built In a Factory Are Some of Amarillo’s Best Hidden Gems

Amarillo’s downtown is slowly working at modernizing itself, and that’s no secret. By updating older buildings such as the Barfield hotel and the Herring hotel, or by building altogether new establishments such as the Embassy suites, developers hope to revitalize Amarillo’s economy and identity. But of course, the heart of Downtown Amarillo is not the only area that has seen development within the past few years.
AMARILLO, TX
Light Reading

Fujitsu and Accelecom empower broadband connectivity across Kentucky

RICHARDSON, Texas – Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is partnering with Accelecom to connect businesses throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky with a high-speed fiber broadband network. Now city and county government offices, carriers, healthcare facilities and enterprises have a competitive edge — reliable, ultra-fast, fiber connectivity. Accelecom leverages dark...
KENTUCKY STATE
101.5 KNUE

An East Texan is Still on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List

Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
TEXAS STATE
KFDA

18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
AMARILLO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LFR responds to cotton plant fire in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR. According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Emergency SNAP food benefits extended for December 2022

AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 2, Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide over $341.4 million in benefits to help approximately 1.6 million Texas households. Governor Abbott released the following statement “Thanks to SNAP benefits provided...
TEXAS STATE

