proclaimerscv.com
$391 One-Time Payment For Each Eligible Child this December in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Confirms
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be given to each eligible child this December. The U.S. government has approved the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), according to Governor Greg Abbott. Department of Agriculture to provide Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally supported summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19 with the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT).
southarkansassun.com
$391 One-Time Payment Will Hit To The P-EBT Cards This Month in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be sent to the P-EBT cards this month to each eligible child. Many Texans still continue to face the negative impact of the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that cause the increase in basic commodities. To address this problem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that an amount of $391 relief check will be given to each Texan with an eligible child this month.
fox34.com
Changing weather on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain has ended but drivers should anticipate the possibility of wet roads and areas of low visibility in fog during the morning commute. Allow extra drive time, keep extra space between vehicles, use your low-beam headlights, and drive to conditions. 0.31″ of rain was recorded at...
everythinglubbock.com
Single Lubbock mother surprised with new car after winning caregiver of the year
LUBBOCK, Texas — Christmas came early for Kristi White who was surprised by her company Cornerstone caregiving with a new jeep. Founder Michael Hillman said the heart of Cornerstone is caregiving with compassion and White has spent the past two years doing that. “Caregivers are the unsung heroes of...
Amarillo Fire responds to Thursday apartment fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Thursday morning fire at an apartment in west Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an engine arrived at the scene of a two-story apartment complex in the 2700 block of Virginia Circle to find a fire in progress at […]
Light Reading
Fujitsu and Accelecom empower broadband connectivity across Kentucky
RICHARDSON, Texas – Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. is partnering with Accelecom to connect businesses throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky with a high-speed fiber broadband network. Now city and county government offices, carriers, healthcare facilities and enterprises have a competitive edge — reliable, ultra-fast, fiber connectivity. Accelecom leverages dark...
Texas SNAP Benefits Have Been Extended For December 2022 – Are You Eligible?
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has announced that they are providing a SNAP benefits extension to Texans for December 2022. More than $340 million in emergency benefits are on the way. Many of you may have already received yours. THIS IS PERFECT TIMING. Texas Governor Greg Abbott‘s announcement...
An East Texan is Still on the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these remaining wanted fugitives are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
KFDA
18 people make the 100th Amarillo Police Academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a big day for the Amarillo Police Department and 18 hard working individuals: It’s the first day of the 100th Amarillo Police Academy. “That we work together as a team. That’s my biggest want and expectation for the 100th is that we will be known for our teamwork, that we will stick together and we will stay together,” says Sarah Dimas, recruit for the 100th Academy.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
everythinglubbock.com
LFR responds to cotton plant fire in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an East Lubbock cotton plant on Tuesday night, according to LFR. According to LFR, the call came in just before 8:00 p.m. and units responded to the fire in the 2300 block of East 50th street just after 8:00 p.m.
Emergency SNAP food benefits extended for December 2022
AUSTIN, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 2, Governor Greg Abbott announced the extension of emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of December. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide over $341.4 million in benefits to help approximately 1.6 million Texas households. Governor Abbott released the following statement “Thanks to SNAP benefits provided...
