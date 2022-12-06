ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins reportedly make offer to catcher Christian Vazquez

The Twins made a formal offer to free-agent catcher Christian Vazquez, reports Darren Wolfson of SKOR North Radio and 5 Eyewitness News (Twitter link). Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said early in the offseason that his club hoped to bring in a catcher to split time with 25-year-old Ryan Jeffers — ideally one who can provide some offense against right-handed pitching, given the righty-swinging Jeffers’ stout .263/.344/.450 career batting line against lefties (which includes a .306/.377/.532 slash in 2022). The market is quite thin on lefty-hitting catchers, however, and the Twins aren’t necessarily interested in a strict platoon anyhow. Both Falvey and GM Thad Levine have spoken of a more even distribution of playing time between their two primary catchers next season, whomever the new addition might be.
Oops! All Astros: Adonis Giron

We’re reviewing all 316 players to appear in Houston’s system through the 2022 season. Adonis Giron is a five-foot-10, 190 lb. outfielder from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on February 22, 2001, he signed his first professional contract with the Miami Marlins on July 2, 2017. After hitting .255 in 67 games for the Rookie-level DSL Marlins in 2018, they traded him to the Houston Astros for Brayan De Palma.
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: December 9, 2022

We’ve still got another 9+ weeks until pitchers and catchers report. So your offseason is swimming along nicely. Already one-third complete, Opening Day will be here before you know it. I don’t mean to come across as a Pollyanna, but I’m just trying to look on the bright side of no baseball.
