Culver, IN

wkvi.com

William Allen

Funeral services for William Allen, 62, of North Judson, will be Friday, December 9 at 1 p.m. CT at the Braman and Son Memorial Chapel in Knox, with visitation there from 10 a.m. CT until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

Pulaski County Annual Holiday Distribution Event Set for Saturday

The annual food, toys and clothing distribution event is set for Saturday, December 10 at Pulaski County Human Services in Winamac. According to organization officials, each year parents are provided forms to sign up to receive gifts and food for their family. Over the last 25 years, clothes, toys and food have been distributed to many families who otherwise would not have had these things for the holiday.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Community Services of Starke County Receives Hardesty Award

The Community Services of Starke County is the recipient of the James R. Hardesty Leadership in Philanthropy Award. The award was created by the Starke County Community Foundation to honor outstanding individuals and organizations that positively impact the community through philanthropic efforts. Community Services of Starke County is the eighth...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
wkvi.com

Knox School Board Hears JESSE Update

The Knox School Board was scheduled to approve withdrawing from the JESSE cooperative during their meeting Monday. The Knox Community School Corporation is a participating school within the cooperative, as well as Argos Community Schools, John Glenn School Corporation, Culver Community School Corporation, North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation, Oregon-Davis School Corporation, Plymouth Community School Corporation, Triton School Corporation and the Union-North United School Corporation.
KNOX, IN
wkvi.com

Hamlet Street Department Accepting Applications

The Town of Hamlet is accepting applications for full and part-time positions within the street department. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license. Those interested may apply at the Hamlet Town Hall located at 10 South Starke Street during regular business hours. Applicants may be disqualified during any phase of the application process.
HAMLET, IN
wkvi.com

Pulaski County Commissioners Announce Hiring Opportunities

The Pulaski County Commissioners announced they are still looking to fill the county’s IT Director and EMS positions. It was mentioned no one has applied for the IT Director and only one application has come in for the EMS position. Those interested in applying for either position may do...
wkvi.com

Pulaski County Commissioners Approve Sale

The Pulaski County Commissioners approved a resolution establishing the intent to conduct a commissioner sale during their meeting this week. Commissioner Chuck Mellon said there are several different properties the county is looking to have sold. Commissioner Mellon entertained a motion to approve the resolution. A motion was made and seconded.
wkvi.com

North Judson Town Council Renews Insurance Policy

The North Judson Town Council renewed their short term and long term disability insurance policy during their meeting Monday. North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe advised the council after looking into other options, it was most cost effective to stay with the current policy. A motion was made to renew the policy with United Health Care short and long term disability for the year 2023.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Commissioners Approved Mower Purchase

The Starke County Commissioners approved the purchase of a new mower during their meeting Monday. Starke County Highway Superintendent Dan Dipert provided the commissioners with three separate quotes. He added he is wanting to replace an old open cab mower with an enclosed cab for a better working condition. The...

