The annual food, toys and clothing distribution event is set for Saturday, December 10 at Pulaski County Human Services in Winamac. According to organization officials, each year parents are provided forms to sign up to receive gifts and food for their family. Over the last 25 years, clothes, toys and food have been distributed to many families who otherwise would not have had these things for the holiday.

PULASKI COUNTY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO