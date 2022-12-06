Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
William Allen
Funeral services for William Allen, 62, of North Judson, will be Friday, December 9 at 1 p.m. CT at the Braman and Son Memorial Chapel in Knox, with visitation there from 10 a.m. CT until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Pulaski County Annual Holiday Distribution Event Set for Saturday
The annual food, toys and clothing distribution event is set for Saturday, December 10 at Pulaski County Human Services in Winamac. According to organization officials, each year parents are provided forms to sign up to receive gifts and food for their family. Over the last 25 years, clothes, toys and food have been distributed to many families who otherwise would not have had these things for the holiday.
Community Services of Starke County Receives Hardesty Award
The Community Services of Starke County is the recipient of the James R. Hardesty Leadership in Philanthropy Award. The award was created by the Starke County Community Foundation to honor outstanding individuals and organizations that positively impact the community through philanthropic efforts. Community Services of Starke County is the eighth...
Knox School Board Hears JESSE Update
The Knox School Board was scheduled to approve withdrawing from the JESSE cooperative during their meeting Monday. The Knox Community School Corporation is a participating school within the cooperative, as well as Argos Community Schools, John Glenn School Corporation, Culver Community School Corporation, North Judson-San Pierre School Corporation, Oregon-Davis School Corporation, Plymouth Community School Corporation, Triton School Corporation and the Union-North United School Corporation.
Culver Community School Board Considers Resolution for Dissolution of JESSE Cooperative Agreement
The Culver Community School Board members were presented with a resolution Monday that for the dissolution of the Joint Service and Supply Fund Agreement for Special Education for the JESSE Cooperative. According to the resolution, nine school corporations entered to the agreement to provide special education and related services to...
Local Children Peddle into Christmas Thanks to Three Local Nonprofits
The Starke County Region 2 ABATE and Bikes for Kids are helping over 80 local children in need this holiday season. The mission of Bikes for Kids, a Marshall County based nonprofit organization, is geared toward helping children ride into a happier and healthier childhood by providing free bikes to those in need.
Hamlet Street Department Accepting Applications
The Town of Hamlet is accepting applications for full and part-time positions within the street department. Applicants must have a valid driver’s license. Those interested may apply at the Hamlet Town Hall located at 10 South Starke Street during regular business hours. Applicants may be disqualified during any phase of the application process.
Pulaski County Commissioners Announce Hiring Opportunities
The Pulaski County Commissioners announced they are still looking to fill the county’s IT Director and EMS positions. It was mentioned no one has applied for the IT Director and only one application has come in for the EMS position. Those interested in applying for either position may do...
Pulaski County Commissioners Approve Sale
The Pulaski County Commissioners approved a resolution establishing the intent to conduct a commissioner sale during their meeting this week. Commissioner Chuck Mellon said there are several different properties the county is looking to have sold. Commissioner Mellon entertained a motion to approve the resolution. A motion was made and seconded.
North Judson Town Council Renews Insurance Policy
The North Judson Town Council renewed their short term and long term disability insurance policy during their meeting Monday. North Judson Clerk-Treasurer Andrew Rowe advised the council after looking into other options, it was most cost effective to stay with the current policy. A motion was made to renew the policy with United Health Care short and long term disability for the year 2023.
Starke County Commissioners Approved Mower Purchase
The Starke County Commissioners approved the purchase of a new mower during their meeting Monday. Starke County Highway Superintendent Dan Dipert provided the commissioners with three separate quotes. He added he is wanting to replace an old open cab mower with an enclosed cab for a better working condition. The...
