Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Verizon announces launch of high-speed internet in Worcester

After a long time with only one option for internet in Worcester, Verizon is launching high-speed internet in the city. The company announced Tuesday that it was bringing Verizon Fios fiber internet to Worcester customers, as well as those in Brockton, Lowell, Everett, Milton, Newburyport and Plainville, encompassing more than 75,000 homes. The service is available now, with more homes being added through the end of the year.
WORCESTER, MA
Light Reading

The Buildout: Comcast expands in Minnesota and West Virginia

This week in broadband builds: Comcast expands in Minnesota and West Virginia, Kinetic reaches into rural Pennsylvania, Clearwave goes to Kansas, AT&T wins in Indiana – and more. The Buildout is a column from Light Reading tracking broadband network deployments. This week we're tracking fiber builds reaching over 30,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
country1025.com

10 Fastest-Growing Massachusetts Cities in 2022

Do you know the actual difference between a city and a town? I never knew. A city has 50,000 or more residents. A town has less than 50,000 residents. With that in mind, here are the 10 fastest-growing cities in Massachusetts as we head into 2023. If the grocery stores where you live are looking a little more tightly-packed with humans recently, maybe you’re on the list! How exciting?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts

As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Worcester ranks in top five for hottest housing markets 2023

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester has ranked in the top five for the hottest housing markets in 2023, according to realtor.com. The city came in number four in the country. Hartford, Connecticut is number one. Worcester’s affordable housing and forecasted changes for the coming year made it a prime homebuying...
WORCESTER, MA
WBUR

Bill Galvin wants Mass. lawmakers to tinker with the new 'millionaire's tax'

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. TGIF! There’s a chance we see our first snowfall of the season this weekend. (Shhh, Worcester County, we know you already got yours!) And while it may not require a shovel east of I-95, the forecast does call for a NWS snow map!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rock929rocks.com

Your MassDOT Plow Names Are Hilarious

If they use even one of the MassDOT plow names you suggested, we’ll consider it a big win for the ROCK 92.9 listening audience. Last week, Boston.com reported that MassDOT is running a contest to name some of the plows in their fleet. Boston.com’s Peter Chianca writes:. Apparently...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar

In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nhbr.com

Shares in Nashua commercial property being sold via initial public offering

A New York-based real estate investment firm that sells shares of commercial properties through public offerings has launched a new vehicle for investors: the Landing at One Chestnut, a property in Nashua. The company – which has issued two previous IPOs for similar properties, one in New York City and...
NASHUA, NH
WNAW 94.7

Please Stop Doing This At Walmart In Massachusetts

So, over the weekend, I decided to take a trip around the Berkshires to get some holiday shopping ideas for the upcoming of Christmas. Lots of stores to choose from especially in Pittsfield. One of the biggest challenges at times is trying to find a decent parking spot. While looking...
PITTSFIELD, MA

