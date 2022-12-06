Sexual Predator Urged Teen Girl to ‘Do Coke and Get F***ed Up,’ Dumped Her Body When She Died of Fentanyl Overdose: Sheriff

Read full article on original website
Related
Police Chief Resigns After Video Showed Her Using Her Position to Get Out of a Golf Cart Traffic Stop
The police chief in Tampa, Florida, has resigned from her post, the city’s mayor announced on Monday morning. As seen on bodycam video, top cop Mary O’Connor mentioned her position when a Pinellas County deputy stopped her and her husband as the couple rode in a golf cart down a street.
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
12K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 0