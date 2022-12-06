ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Celebrity Mountain Lion P-22 To Be Removed From Griffith Park After Attacks

The mountain lion who has attracted media attention for his forays from his habitat in urban Griffith Park in Los Angeles is soon to be captured. National Wildlife Federation, California Regional Executive Director Beth Pratt issued a statement earlier this week explaining that P-22, the celebrity lion, has recently changed his behavior and will be captured and examined. A determination will then be made as to next steps. P-22 has recently stepped up his presence in highly-populated areas outside of his Griffith Park domain. He has attacked two Chihuahua dogs, killing one, and authorities are concerned that things could escalate as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Non-binary Biden nuke official Sam Brinton caught on camera stealing woman’s bag

The rainbow atomic symbol T-shirt should have been a clue. Sam Brinton, the allegedly sticky-fingered Biden administration nuclear official, was captured on security footage making off with a woman’s bag worth more than $3,670 from a Las Vegas airport on July 6, KLAS News reported. A surveillance snap from Harry Reid International Airport shows a stern-faced Brinton wearing the white T-shirt with the colorful symbol, a black backpack, and black jeans, rolling the suitcase in question through the airport. The distinctive tee — which Brinton sported in a selfie posted to Instagram that same day — led the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fast-moving system could bring first snow to Northeast cities

A fast-moving system will sweep across the Northeast on Sunday and Monday when snow could whiten the ground as far south as the lower Hudson Valley of New York and southern New England for the first time this season. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor has yet to pick up measurable snowfall this season. While the majority of this upcoming snow will remain confined to the interior Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center can’t rule out some snow trying to sneak into a few of the larger cities. “As we go into Sunday night, that’s when it could get interesting for New York City. Could...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

