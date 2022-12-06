Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Cedar Park’s Hang Ups Picture Framing and Photo Printing celebrates 10 years in January
Hang Ups Picture Framing and Photo Printing in Cedar Park will reach its 10th anniversary Jan. 2. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Hang Ups Picture Framing and Photo Printing will celebrate its 10-year anniversary Jan. 2. Owned and operated by Ursula Overdiek, the shop specializes in custom picture framing for a variety...
2nd Discount Tire location now servicing vehicles in Round Rock
A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock on Nov. 21. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A second Discount Tire location opened in Round Rock at 3601 N. I-35 on Nov. 21. Discount Tire offers tire and wheel service for a variety of vehicles as well as safety inspections and air checks. 512-541-3163. www.discounttire.com.
Willie's Joint adds Grace Monroe Boutique to roster of on-site businesses in Buda
Grace Monroe Boutique opened Nov. 25 at 824 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Grace Monroe Boutique opened Nov. 25 at Willie's Joint, located at 824 Main St., Buda. Willie's Joint has an array of other businesses on site, including Embrace the Grind, Beaux Seafood and Bandit Tacos. Grace Monroe...
Pflugerville entertainment center Spare Time Texas expands offerings
Eight of Spare Time's 22 bowling lanes allow guests to project special patterns and effects onto the lane. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Spare Time Texas opened the Pflugerville entertainment center in 2015, two years after opening the original location in Temple. General Manager Stefan Cox said Spare Time owner Mike Emmon...
Food! Food! serves up 3 decades of comfort; Austin Energy rates rise
Food! Food! serves sandwiches, take-and-bake casseroles, deviled eggs and other nostalgic favorites. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) West of Austin’s downtown, sandwich shop and deli Food! Food! has served up comfort food for nearly three decades. Owner Susan Eggert said her establishment has stood the test of time by sticking to its niche: serving food that makes people feel at home. Listen to the Dec. 9 episode of "The Austin Breakdown" podcast to hear how the long-time Tarrytown neighborhood joint has navigated the local food scene for 30 years, building memories with tried-and-true customers along the way.
Hospitals in Round Rock, Pflugerville expanding to meet growing local need
Ground broke on the $53.1 million St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center expansion Nov. 8. A pair of large-scale medical center expansions at St. David’s HealthCare and Baylor Scott & White Health facilities in Round Rock are planned over the next two years. An expansion at St. David’s...
Senior living options expand in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto areas
Franklin Park Round Rock is a senior living facility in Round Rock. (Courtesy Franklin Park Round Rock) As the number of senior adults nationwide and in the Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto area continues to grow, so does the demand for residential options. The following list is not comprehensive. Key/definitions:
Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open in Northwest Austin
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to open at Four Points at the intersection of RM 2222 and RM 620 in February. (Courtesy Tropical Smoothie Cafe) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a Georgia-based franchise with locations in South Austin, is expected to open Feb. 1 at 7301 N. RM 620, Ste. 130, Austin. The cafe is known for its flats, wraps, sandwiches and smoothies. The roughly 1,500-square-foot location will also have a breakfast menu, Wi-Fi, delivery, pickup and a drive-thru. 770-821-1900. www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
Vegan bakery Skull and Cakebones to close Dripping Springs location
Skull & Cakebones will announce new plans in the upcoming new year as it shuts in Dripping Springs. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Vegan bakery Skull & Cakebones will close its Dripping Springs location at 3991 E. Hwy. 290, Unit A, on Dec. 18. Skull & Cakebones began as a wholesale bakery...
One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
Round Rock first responders help deliver baby boy at home
First responders with the Round Rock Fire Department got to help one family with one of the most important moments of their life.
Roosters Men's Grooming Center in Cedar Park marks 10 years of business
Roosters Men's Grooming Center in Cedar Park on East Whitestone Boulevard celebrated its 10-year anniversary Nov. 12. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Cedar Park location of Roosters Men’s Grooming Center celebrated its 10-year anniversary Nov. 12, according to owner Michael McHenry. The business—located at 1400 E. Whitestone Blvd., Cedar Park—offers...
Disc Nation opens new location in Northwest Austin
Disc Nation on Wells Branch Parkway opened its doors Nov. 26 and is owned by Shannon and Sean Mullan. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, a retailer of disc golf, frisbee and disc sports products, opened a Northwest Austin location at 3404 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 725, on Nov. 26. The new 980-square-foot facility carries similar products available at the Slaughter Lane location. The business is open five days a week and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 512-284-7340. https://discnation.com.
Kyle City Council approves $1M contract for skate park at Gregg-Clarke Park
Gregg-Clarke Park, located at 1231-1301 W. Center St., Kyle, will soon have a new skate park as part of its amenities. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council awarded a $1 million contract to SPA Skateparks, an Austin-based skate park contractor, Dec. 6 for the design and construction of a skate park at Gregg-Clarke Park.
fox7austin.com
LCRA postpones refill of Lake Marble Falls to early February
BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA is postponing refilling Lake Marble Falls into next year. The agency says the postponement is to allow for continued work on Starcke Dam's intake structure. The refill originally scheduled for Dec. 26 is now expected to begin by early February. "The work on the intake...
Daydreamer Coffee now open in Downtown Austin
Daydreamer is located in Waterloo Tower on the corner of West 24th Street and Seton Avenue. (Courtesy Daydreamer Coffee) A new coffee shop called Daydreamer Coffee opened in the Waterloo Tower on Oct. 31. Daydreamer Coffee serves a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks, Quack’s pastries, and Tacodeli breakfast tacos. The shop has four other locations throughout the nation; however, this is the first one open to the public. Daydreamer Coffee is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Daydreamer is located at 2400 Seton Ave., Austin. www.daydreamer.coffee/
Builder
Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas
In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
Oris Dental Studio now open in Bee Cave
Oris Dental Studio opened at the beginning of November in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Oris Dental Studio opened Nov. 7 at 18101 Hwy. 71, Ste. 100, Austin. The studio is owned by Dr. Evan Pedersen and offers general, cosmetic, family and emergency dentistry, along with orthodontics, restoration, same-day and sedation dentistry, and services for special needs patients. 512-489-9413.
Whip My Soul serves up homemade soul food off RM 620 in Austin
Whip My Soul’s menu includes wings and waffles. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) When Antonio and Tanika Echols moved from Chicago to Austin a year ago, they had no plans to open a restaurant. Then, opportunity came knocking. The Echolses jumped at the chance to purchase a location within The Shops...
