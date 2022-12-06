ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Food! Food! serves up 3 decades of comfort; Austin Energy rates rise

Food! Food! serves sandwiches, take-and-bake casseroles, deviled eggs and other nostalgic favorites. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) West of Austin’s downtown, sandwich shop and deli Food! Food! has served up comfort food for nearly three decades. Owner Susan Eggert said her establishment has stood the test of time by sticking to its niche: serving food that makes people feel at home. Listen to the Dec. 9 episode of "The Austin Breakdown" podcast to hear how the long-time Tarrytown neighborhood joint has navigated the local food scene for 30 years, building memories with tried-and-true customers along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Tropical Smoothie Cafe to open in Northwest Austin

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is expected to open at Four Points at the intersection of RM 2222 and RM 620 in February. (Courtesy Tropical Smoothie Cafe) Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a Georgia-based franchise with locations in South Austin, is expected to open Feb. 1 at 7301 N. RM 620, Ste. 130, Austin. The cafe is known for its flats, wraps, sandwiches and smoothies. The roughly 1,500-square-foot location will also have a breakfast menu, Wi-Fi, delivery, pickup and a drive-thru. 770-821-1900. www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.
AUSTIN, TX
CW33

One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Disc Nation opens new location in Northwest Austin

Disc Nation on Wells Branch Parkway opened its doors Nov. 26 and is owned by Shannon and Sean Mullan. (Courtesy Disc Nation) Disc Nation, a retailer of disc golf, frisbee and disc sports products, opened a Northwest Austin location at 3404 Wells Branch Parkway, Ste. 725, on Nov. 26. The new 980-square-foot facility carries similar products available at the Slaughter Lane location. The business is open five days a week and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 512-284-7340. https://discnation.com.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

LCRA postpones refill of Lake Marble Falls to early February

BURNET COUNTY, Texas - LCRA is postponing refilling Lake Marble Falls into next year. The agency says the postponement is to allow for continued work on Starcke Dam's intake structure. The refill originally scheduled for Dec. 26 is now expected to begin by early February. "The work on the intake...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Daydreamer Coffee now open in Downtown Austin

Daydreamer is located in Waterloo Tower on the corner of West 24th Street and Seton Avenue. (Courtesy Daydreamer Coffee) A new coffee shop called Daydreamer Coffee opened in the Waterloo Tower on Oct. 31. Daydreamer Coffee serves a full menu of coffee and espresso drinks, Quack’s pastries, and Tacodeli breakfast tacos. The shop has four other locations throughout the nation; however, this is the first one open to the public. Daydreamer Coffee is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Daydreamer is located at 2400 Seton Ave., Austin. www.daydreamer.coffee/
AUSTIN, TX
Builder

Areté Collective to Develop 2,200-acre Thomas Ranch in Texas

In Spicewood, Texas, Areté Collective has announced its initial plans for a 2,200-acre development in the hills of Lake Travis. While serving the westward expansion of Austin, Thomas Ranch will create roughly 3,500 new privately developed housing units across multiple price points and housing types for sale and rent.
SPICEWOOD, TX
Community Impact Austin

Oris Dental Studio now open in Bee Cave

Oris Dental Studio opened at the beginning of November in Bee Cave. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Oris Dental Studio opened Nov. 7 at 18101 Hwy. 71, Ste. 100, Austin. The studio is owned by Dr. Evan Pedersen and offers general, cosmetic, family and emergency dentistry, along with orthodontics, restoration, same-day and sedation dentistry, and services for special needs patients. 512-489-9413.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy