Texas State

Daily Mail

Pregnant Theranos fraudster Elizabeth Holmes asks judge to sentence her to 18 months house arrest because she is 'not a robotic, emotionless caricature' - as she faces up to 20 years in prison

Elizabeth Holmes urged a U.S. judge not to send her to prison, as the founder of Theranos Inc prepares to be sentenced next week for defrauding investors in the blood testing start-up. In a Thursday night court filing, lawyers for Holmes asked that she receive 18 months in home confinement,...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Pregnant Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for multimillion-dollar blood testing fraud conspiracy

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a federal judge for defrauding investors out of millions. Pregnant Holmes, 38, sobbed as she was sentenced by US federal judge Edward Davila, telling the court that she 'tried to change the world. She was surrounded...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Beast

Face-Eating Killer Avoids Jail Time With Insanity Plea Deal

A hearing Monday morning in the murder trial of 25-year-old Austin Harrouff—the infamous Florida “face eater” accused of fatally stabbing a random couple and attacking another stranger in 2016—was over in minutes after a judge accepted a last-second plea deal. Harrouff pleaded not guilty by reason...
NBC News

Woman who helped hide Vanessa Guillén’s body pleads guilty

A Texas woman who helped mutilate and conceal the body of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillén pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday, prosecutors said. Cecily Aguilar, 24, helped the man who killed Guillén dispose of her body and lied to investigators, the U.S. attorney’s office for Western Texas said in a statement.
FORT HOOD, TX
People

Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant with Her Second Baby, It Is Revealed, as She's Sentenced to 11 Years

Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of fraud and conspiracy Elizabeth Holmes is pregnant and will welcome her second child ahead of going to prison. The Theranos founder, 38, is expecting her second baby, court documents revealed, per The New York Times. Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison for multiple counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of her Silicon Valley blood-testing company. Per court filings obtained by The Times, she became...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketRealist

Ghislaine Maxwell Is Still a Millionaire Even Though She's in Prison

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been placed at the center of multiple FBI investigations, court cases, and Netflix documentaries since being arrested in 2020. Once considered a part of the elite society, Maxwell’s name and reputation have become quite tarnished over her alleged role in helping the late Jeffrey Epstein carry out multiple sex trafficking crimes involving minors.
HollywoodLife

Elizabeth Holmes Pregnant With 2nd Child As She Prepares To Go To Prison

Elizabeth Holmes may find herself welcoming her second child while serving time behind bars. The Theranos founder, who was sentenced to a 11-year prison sentence for fraud charges on Friday, Nov. 18, is pregnant, according to court documents obtained by The New York Times. After being convicted in January for defrauding investors with her blood-testing startup, Holmes became pregnant, per the outlet.
AOL Corp

Former Theranos COO Sunny Balwani sentenced to almost 13 years in prison

The judge who presided over the criminal fraud trials of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and her co-defendant and one-time boyfriend, Theranos COO and president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, sentenced Balwani on Wednesday to nearly 13 years in prison plus three years of probation. "They misled investors, they misled patients,"...
SAN JOSE, CA

