WREG

Suspect killed by officer after firing toward police: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was killed by an officer after he allegedly shot at a Memphis Police officer Friday afternoon in the Westwood neaighborhood in southwest Memphis. TBI identified the suspect who was shot as Latoris A. Taylor, 40, of Memphis. The officer involved was not identified. TBI agents responded to the 4900 block […]
Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit. There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on...
MPD investigates crime scene in Westwood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crime scene in Westwood. MPD has several streets surrounding Cimmaron Drive blocked off with crime scene tape. Action News 5 has a crew there gathering information.
UPDATE: Fatal domestic incident victim identified, suspect arrested

A man sought in a triple shooting that killed one man and wounded two others at an Olive Branch home has been arrested. Olive Branch Police report that Timothy Malik Newsom, a Black male, age 25, was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Newsom was found by officers in the area of Coleman and Davidson roads while trying to hide in a wooded area, which is near his home where the Thursday night shooting incident took place.
MLGW investigates after employee falls, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is investigating after a troubleshooter was killed on the job Friday morning. MLGW confirmed that the incident took place at Lamar Avenue near Tuggle Road. Police confirmed that at 10:22 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call in the area...
Arrest made after threat of shooting at Ark. elementary school

HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas elementary school went into lockdown after a threat was made Friday. J.F Wahl Elementary School issued the lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Friday. Police say Dalton Jackson threatened to kill a school employee, who was his ex-girlfriend, and shoot up her classroom. Officers found...
3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
Amazon driver carjacked in Midtown: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects after they say an Amazon driver was carjacked in Midtown. Police say the driver’s van was taken at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Faxon Avenue. The victim was not injured during the incident. The van was eventually found at North Parkway and Claybrook. Police say the […]
