Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Related
actionnews5.com
TBI investigates after man shot, killed by police after firing at officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating after a man was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer on Friday afternoon. According to TBI, police were investigating a carjacking that took place a day before. Police were in the area of Star Line Drive...
Suspect killed by officer after firing toward police: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect was killed by an officer after he allegedly shot at a Memphis Police officer Friday afternoon in the Westwood neaighborhood in southwest Memphis. TBI identified the suspect who was shot as Latoris A. Taylor, 40, of Memphis. The officer involved was not identified. TBI agents responded to the 4900 block […]
Man found shot and killed next to U-Haul on I-240, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found shot and killed next to a U-Haul on a Memphis interstate. Officers responded to I-240 southbound at Jackson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 for a ‘man down’ call.
actionnews5.com
Police identify victim killed in I-240 shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have identified the victim killed in a shooting on I-240 and Jackson Avenue Monday night. Police say that at 9:34 p.m., North Main Station officers responded to a man-down call at I-240 southbound at the Jackson Avenue exit. There, officers found Curtis Hayes lying on...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates crime scene in Westwood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crime scene in Westwood. MPD has several streets surrounding Cimmaron Drive blocked off with crime scene tape. Action News 5 has a crew there gathering information.
1 in hospital after shooting at Memphis gas station, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a shooting in Memphis. Memphis Police said they were called to a shooting at an Exxon in the 1300 block of S. Bellevue around 1 a.m. Friday morning, but the victim was found at a fire station in the 900 block of E. McLemore.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting at Memphis rooming house
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting at a Memphis rooming house. The shooting happened Dec. 5 at a rooming house in the 200 block of Gaston Avenue. Memphis Police found multiple witnesses at the house who said the shooter and victim, a man,...
Family speaks out after man shot and killed at Midtown apartment complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday night, we told you about a program called the ‘auxiliary probation service,’ which allows volunteer probation officers to supervise juvenile criminals. The Shelby County Crime Commission said it’s a program that’s been in place since 1965, but in just 2022 alone, we’re on...
Man wanted for killing 1, injuring 2 in Olive Branch now in police custody
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — A man died and two people were hospitalized after a shooting Thursday night in Olive Branch, police said. Officers responded just before 10 p.m. Thursday to gunfire on the 6100 block of Asbury Place and found multiple people shot, according to the Olive Branch Police Department.
desotocountynews.com
UPDATE: Fatal domestic incident victim identified, suspect arrested
A man sought in a triple shooting that killed one man and wounded two others at an Olive Branch home has been arrested. Olive Branch Police report that Timothy Malik Newsom, a Black male, age 25, was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Friday afternoon. Newsom was found by officers in the area of Coleman and Davidson roads while trying to hide in a wooded area, which is near his home where the Thursday night shooting incident took place.
Memphis police look into missing children cases
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD has shared information about 26 missing people so far this month. More than half of those are children. A department spokesperson said that number may seem high, but is actually typical. MPD said City Watches were only issued for a handful of the cases. That’s...
actionnews5.com
MLGW investigates after employee falls, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) is investigating after a troubleshooter was killed on the job Friday morning. MLGW confirmed that the incident took place at Lamar Avenue near Tuggle Road. Police confirmed that at 10:22 a.m., officers responded to a man-down call in the area...
actionnews5.com
Father makes plea to gunman accused of killing his only son on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Weeks before Christmas, a Memphis native is returning to his hometown in search of answers about the death of his only son killed in a shooting on I-240 Monday night. “I had a good son. He had a good heart, man, he loved everyone and everybody...
actionnews5.com
Arrest made after threat of shooting at Ark. elementary school
HELENA-WEST-HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - An Arkansas elementary school went into lockdown after a threat was made Friday. J.F Wahl Elementary School issued the lockdown around 10:15 a.m. on Friday. Police say Dalton Jackson threatened to kill a school employee, who was his ex-girlfriend, and shoot up her classroom. Officers found...
Video shows Memphis man detained at his home after being accused of stealing car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine being detained at your own house for no reason. That’s what a North Memphis man said happened to him Wednesday morning. Cell phone video shows Memphis police detaining Joshua Clark after he asked for a badge number. “I have paperwork to this car. It...
Man fed up with slow police response after car break-in, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is calling on the city to make changes after it took two and a half hours for police to respond when his car was broken into, and a woman’s car was stolen at a neighborhood Kroger on Tuesday. Herbert Phillips said he went into the store at the intersection of […]
2 charged after man shot multiple times during robbery set up through dating app
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are behind bars after allegedly luring a man to be robbed through a dating app and then shooting him multiple times. On Oct. 16, Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Brockwood Cove and Leonard Road around 11:30 p.m. According to an...
3 teen sisters missing, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help after three teen sisters went missing. Calvaree Burnett-Miller, 17; Kamaya Love-Miller, 15; and Nariah Miller, 14, all left from the 2100 block of Clifton Avenue. They have been missing since Dec. 5, according to MPD. The sisters...
Amazon driver carjacked in Midtown: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects after they say an Amazon driver was carjacked in Midtown. Police say the driver’s van was taken at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Faxon Avenue. The victim was not injured during the incident. The van was eventually found at North Parkway and Claybrook. Police say the […]
Comments / 1