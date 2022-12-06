Read full article on original website
WSLS
Cloudy and chilly conditions persist through the weekend
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been a long time since we’ve enjoyed much sunshine in Southwest and Central Virginia!. If you’re looking for some bright skies, you’ll have to travel elsewhere this weekend as we expect overcast skies to be the rule. The reason for the...
WSLS
Gas prices drop, inflation still impacting families in Southwest, Central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Lee Daniel II said $20 just doesn’t go as far as it used to. “The inflation right now is pretty rough,” said Daniel, who lives in Roanoke. “We do get a little help from the government and it’s appreciated, but it doesn’t go as far as it used to.”
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
WSLS
After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots
ATLANTA – In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday's election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,877 new coronavirus cases Friday, 10,147 new cases in the last week
As of Friday, Virginia is reporting 2,163,370 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,450 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,346 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Virginia Governor reacts to Russia prisoner swap that freed Brittney Griner
RICHMOND, Va. – Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil, but many are asking “What about Whelan?”. The plane carrying the basketball star arrived in Texas early this morning. While her return from Russia is being celebrated, the deal that secured her freedom is under intense scrutiny. She...
WSLS
Virginians work to address antisemitism through education
ROANOKE, Va. – In the wake of recent antisemitic comments by high-profile celebrities and politicians, the focus has shifted nationwide to address antisemitism. Virginia’s Commission to Combat Antisemitism released a report on Monday acknowledging and addressing the rise in the issue. The report said Virginia alone “has seen...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,718 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, 10,136 new cases in the last week
As of Wednesday, Virginia is reporting 2,159,648 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,448 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,089 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
WSLS
Gov. Glenn Youngkin discusses Respect for Marriage Act
RICHMOND, Va. – A new bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriage is heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature. The Respect for Marriage Act was passed in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. The law would require all states to recognize...
