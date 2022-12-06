ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Cloudy and chilly conditions persist through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been a long time since we’ve enjoyed much sunshine in Southwest and Central Virginia!. If you’re looking for some bright skies, you’ll have to travel elsewhere this weekend as we expect overcast skies to be the rule. The reason for the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces $20 million in funding for ‘Operation Bold Blue Line’

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $20 million awarded by the Criminal Justice Services Board for funding local and state criminal justice programs in Virginia. “Today’s grant funding provides Bold Blue Line with resources for Virginia localities to address violent crime through a combination of comprehensive law enforcement, prosecutorial, and community-based initiatives, as well as providing much-needed equipment and technology for law enforcement training academies in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

After midterms, GOP reconsidering antipathy to mail ballots

ATLANTA – In Georgia’s Senate runoff, Republicans once more met the realities of giving Democrats a head start they could not overcome. According to tallies from the secretary of state, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock built a lead of more than 320,000 votes heading into Tuesday's election. He topped Republican Herschel Walker by an almost 2-1 ratio in mailed ballots and had an advantage of more than 250,000 early, in-person votes over Walker. So even with Walker gaining more votes on Election Day, the challenger lost by nearly 97,000 votes.
GEORGIA STATE
WSLS

Virginians work to address antisemitism through education

ROANOKE, Va. – In the wake of recent antisemitic comments by high-profile celebrities and politicians, the focus has shifted nationwide to address antisemitism. Virginia’s Commission to Combat Antisemitism released a report on Monday acknowledging and addressing the rise in the issue. The report said Virginia alone “has seen...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Glenn Youngkin discusses Respect for Marriage Act

RICHMOND, Va. – A new bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriage is heading to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature. The Respect for Marriage Act was passed in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. The law would require all states to recognize...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy