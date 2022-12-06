Read full article on original website
Matthew McConaughey says, "we want Uvalde lives to matter"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
City of Uvalde Suing Over School Shooting RecordsLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Mother of Uvalde Shooting Victim Suing Police, ISD and GunmakerLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Caught in a pickle, the city of Seguin finds a solution with new Pickleball courts
(Seguin) — Seguin has reportedly scored an ace with the debut of its new pickleball complex, located in the heart of the city. The Seguin Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday afternoon hosted the grand opening of the Seguin-Saegert Pickleball Complex. The complex is located near the corner Guadalupe and Mountain streets, across from the old Saegert campus and almost adjacent to the Seguin Police Department.
Austin barbecue joint Micklethwait celebrates 10 years of smoked meats
The East Side BBQ trailer celebrates 10 years this weekend.
Body of Texas college student Aamir Ali found at Canyon Lake
The student went missing while camping with friends.
Austin's Free Week returns this January with over 100 musical acts
Mohawk, Cheer Up Charlies, Chess Club, and more.
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Little Joe honors Fiesta Ballroom’s Johnny Trevino
La Prensa Texas was honored to be in Seguin, TX last night at the Fiesta Ballroom! Our very own Ramon Chapa Jr was asked by Little Joe Hernandez and the Trevino Family to be the KeyNote Speaker at this dance that was dedicated to Fiesta Ballroom Owner and Founder Johnny Trevino! Thank You to Sonya Chapa and State Senator Donna Campbell for the Texas Flag flown over the State Capital that Ramon presented to the Trevino Family on their behalf!
Body of missing former UH student found in Central Texas lake, sheriff says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The body of a former University of Houston student who went missing while camping with friends has been found in a Central Texas lake, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said a dive team found Aamir Ali's body in Canyon Lake...
Texas' Bijan Robinson wins Doak Walker Award, a record 5th for Longhorns
He leads the nation in total rushing and receiving yards.
Wreaths Across America community comes together to honor vets and Uvalde, Texas
A Wreaths Across America volunteer group from Alton National Cemetery in Illinois has stepped in to honor not only Ulvade, Texas’ interred veterans but the entire community.
Root Cellar Cafe to open New Braunfels location in 2023
The long-established San Marcos restaurant anticipates opening the New Braunfels location in early 2023. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Root Cellar Cafe, an established restaurant in San Marcos, will open a second location in New Braunfels, in the former New Braunfels Smokehouse restaurant and retail location, at 1090 N. Business I-35, New Braunfels. Owner/partner Kyle Mylius said he hopes to open early in 2023 and will expand outdoor seating in the Live Oak tree-laden area surrounding the building. The Root Cellar Cafe is part of the Taproot Restaurant Collective that owns Tin Top Burgers and Beer, Rhea’s Ice Cream, The Gruene Grove and more. 512-392-5158.
School Shootings & How to Cope
School shootings have risen yearly since 2010 and hit an all-time high in 2021. There were just under 250 school shootings across the US that year. Texas is second in the US behind California regarding school shootings. Since 1970 California has had 157 school shootings where at least one person...
Love Story Boutique now open in New Braunfels
Love Story Boutique has both online and in-store shopping items for customers to purchase the latest styles in clothing and accessories. (Courtesy Love Story Boutique) Love Story Boutique opened a second location Nov. 4 at 2305 Gruene Lake Drive, Ste. C, New Braunfels. Love Story Boutique sells clothing, shoes, gifts, accessories and home decor. The first location is located at 13693 Hwy. 87, La Vernia. Love Story Boutique offers in-store shopping as well as curbside pickup. 830-391-7199. www.lovestoryboutique.com.
San Antonio-area family's dog 'viciously shot' with crossbow arrow
He narrowly survived.
'We got zero, squat, nothing' | Uvalde Mayor frustrated as the city is denied access to critical information
UVALDE, Texas — The mayor of Uvalde is speaking out for the first time since the city filed a lawsuit against the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell. According to court documents, the city is asking a judge to force Mitchell to hand over evidence related to the shooting at Robb Elementary. Uvalde leaders would not release the material, instead handing it to an independent expert reviewing city police officer's response to the tragedy.
Search continues for Texas student who went missing at Canyon Lake
The family said the student went camping with friends.
Uvalde school shooting among top Google searches in 2022
Here's what people wanted to know about Uvalde.
Dripping Springs vegan bakery Skull and Cakebones to close this month
The shop said inflation and staffing issues were to blame for the closure.
Bragging rights continue after Seguin’s welcoming of the 2022 Holiday Season
(Seguin) — The three-day holiday celebration might be over in downtown Seguin, but the bragging rights earned by the top winners in a number of competitions over the past few days including the Holiday Stroll Parade have just begun. The trio of events which include the Holiday Stroll Parade,...
On The Grind drive-thru coffee shop to build first San Marcos location
It will be the first location north of New Braunfels.
Family of Spring Branch woman found dead has new questions after receiving toxicology results
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The family of a Spring Branch woman found dead near her home say they "now have some fairly substantial questions as to what happened" after receiving toxicology results. Shana DiMambro’s husband, Chris Antos, reported her missing on July 19. Ten days later, her body was found...
