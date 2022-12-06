Maker of Kar’s Nuts and Sanders Acquires Brownie Brittle Snack Brand

Second Nature Brand, the Madison Heights-based producer of snacks including Kar’s Nuts and Sanders Chocolate, have completed the acquisition of Brownie Brittle from Encore Consumer Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2012, Brownie Brittle is a brownie snack brand with a unique combination of rich flavor and thin, crunchy texture that appeals to a growing consumer demand for premium permissibly indulgent snacks. Brownie Brittle boasts an expanding roster of retail relationships across all formats and merchandising positions, including club stores, grocery, mass market retailers, convenience stores, specialty retail, and airlines.

“We have ambitious plans to become a U.S. leader in snacks and treats and the acquisition of Brownie Brittle is an exciting step on this journey, which expands our presence into baking and unlocks a new growth stream for us,” says Victor Mehren, CEO of Second Nature Brands.

“It also marks our first acquisition since being acquired by our majority investor CapVest , showing how with their support we intend to grow and develop Second Nature Brands through continued investment in the brand, channel, and category expansion, as well as continued focus on product quality.”

With a history spanning more than 140 years, Second Nature Brands is focusing on the nutritional and lifestyle needs of health-conscious consumers. Along with Kar’s, Sanders, and now Brownie Brittle, Second Nature Brands also produces Second Nature Snacks, a natural, non-GMO-verified trail mix.

“This announcement is a very positive reflection on our business, our people, and the strength of the Brownie Brittle brand. Second Nature Brands was attracted by the incredible growth that Brownie Brittle has demonstrated historically, as well as strong brand value and great product quality,” says Jan Grywczynski, CEO of Brownie Brittle.

“We are very excited about this new chapter for Brownie Brittle, as part of the Second Nature Brands family, and look forward to working with Victor and the rest of the Second Nature team to accelerate our growth as a leader in thin, sweet, permissibly indulgent snacking.”

Othame Khelladi, partner at CapVest, a private equity investor based in London that controls Second Nature Brands, says “Brownie Brittle is a fantastic addition to the Second Nature Brands portfolio and a great first step in our plan to transform the business into a highly diversified U.S. snacking platform. We are thrilled to support Second Nature Brands in their next phase of growth and to work with the team to expand their portfolio into adjacent and complimentary snacking categories.”

