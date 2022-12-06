ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
Wisconsin Law Journal

LEADER IN THE LAW – Timothy Schelwat – Hupy and Abraham

Timothy Schelwat became a lawyer so he could help people. Schelwat, an attorney at Hupy and Abraham, enjoys “taking a situation where someone may be involved in an accident through no fault of their own and dealing with multibillion dollar insurance agencies who at face value would have the upper hand against an individual.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Law Journal

RISING YOUNG LAWYER – Lauren Maddente – Fox, O’Neill & Shannon

Since joining Fox, O’Neill & Shannon, Lauren Maddente has become one of the firm’s go-to attorneys for the litigation and transactional groups. In addition to her own litigation practice, she works closely with the firm’s other litigators in all aspects and phases of civil and criminal litigation, including second chairing a major criminal defense trial.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MIX 108

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
KEWASKUM, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI

December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag

WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
WAUKESHA, WI

