4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustration
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
Wisconsin Law Journal
LEADER IN THE LAW – Timothy Schelwat – Hupy and Abraham
Timothy Schelwat became a lawyer so he could help people. Schelwat, an attorney at Hupy and Abraham, enjoys “taking a situation where someone may be involved in an accident through no fault of their own and dealing with multibillion dollar insurance agencies who at face value would have the upper hand against an individual.”
CBS 58
Milwaukee inmates graduate with MATC welding certificate as part of 'Second Chance' program
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday, Dec. 8, Milwaukee inmates received certificates for welding. The applause, loud, and the smiles, big, at Milwaukee Area Technical College as 11 men took their next steps towards life on the outside. "I've done the crime, I'm doing the time, and once I'm home I...
Wisconsin Law Journal
RISING YOUNG LAWYER – Lauren Maddente – Fox, O’Neill & Shannon
Since joining Fox, O’Neill & Shannon, Lauren Maddente has become one of the firm’s go-to attorneys for the litigation and transactional groups. In addition to her own litigation practice, she works closely with the firm’s other litigators in all aspects and phases of civil and criminal litigation, including second chairing a major criminal defense trial.
CBS 58
Medical examiner called to death of 2 people near 70th and Brown Deer
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area near 70th and W. Brown Deer Road Thursday afternoon, Dec. 8, for two deaths. Several emergency vehicles are on scene, along with a car off the road near Northridge Lake. This is a developing story. Stick...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?
It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
US Marshals: Fugitive in Racine shooting on the loose
The US Marshals need your help finding a man wanted on several charges for a shooting in Racine in October.
wbrc.com
Family, friends asking for birthday cards to 4-year-old girl with terminal cancer
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A 4-year-old girl from Wisconsin has inspired nearly everyone she meets as she battles a terminal illness. Delaney Krings is battling brain cancer and, next week, she will mark a birthday that her mother says will be extra special. “She brought light and love to people. That’s...
wpr.org
Wauwatosa school board member sues his own board after it approved new gender identity curriculum
A Wauwatosa school board member who hopes to rescind the district's updated human growth and development curriculum is now suing the school board he serves on, alleging the board broke open meeting laws while working on adoption of the curriculum. It's the latest move by Mike Meier in his efforts...
CBS 58
Milwaukee's Black community outraged that 10-year-old boy is charged as an adult after allegedly killing his mom
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58 NEWS) -- Members of the Black community spoke out Tuesday about the need to transform the criminal justice system in light of a 10-year-old being charged as an adult after he allegedly admitted to shooting his mother to death. Many speakers talked about how broken the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
Postal worker shot and killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
A 44-year-old United States Postal Carrier was shot and killed near 65th and Lancaster Friday night. Milwaukee police say the man had over 18 years of service.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
Wisconsin man cancer-free after liver transplant to treat colorectal cancer
This holiday season has a special meaning for a Wisconsin man after undergoing a new way to treat colorectal cancer. It was among the first in the country and believed to be the first in Wisconsin.
Woman killed in shooting near 19th and Wright
A woman has died following a shooting near 19th and Wright, the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed.
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Great Water Alliance Project in Waukesha hits snag
WAUKESHA — City of Waukesha Water utility’s request for a 100-year easement for the placement of a return flow pipeline near Ryan Road and South 68th Street in the city of Franklin was denied on Tuesday during the Milwaukee County Board’s Parks Committee in a 3-to-1 vote.
ABC7 Chicago
10-year-old accused of killing his mom over VR headset makes virtual court appearance in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old has been charged after being accused of shooting and killing his own mother over a virtual reality headset. Prosecutors said the boy pulled the trigger in the basement of the family's home last month near 87th and Magnolia in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The disturbing details have been...
