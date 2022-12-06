Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A Nutritionist Shares the ‘Underrated' Longevity Food She Eats Every Day to Boost Her Immune System
Looking for a healthy, inexpensive protein that can boost your immune system and help you live longer? Grab some legumes the next time you're at the grocery store. According to a 2022 study published in the journal PLOS Medicine, swapping out red meats and processed foods for legumes, whole grains, vegetables can increase life expectancy by more than a decade for people in their 20s or 30s.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FDA Expected to Decide on Pfizer RSV Vaccine for Older Adults by May 2023
Pfizer, in a statement Wednesday, said the FDA has accepted its RSV vaccine candidate for review under an expedited process that reduces the approval process by four months. The FDA is expected to make a final decision on whether to approve the vaccine by May 2023. Between 60,000 and 120,000...
Comments / 0