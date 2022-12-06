Read full article on original website
Related
texasstandard.org
Texas Dems’ pick to lead House caucus could mean more confrontation next session
The Texas Legislature convenes its 88th biennial session on January 10 – and when they do, House Democrats will have a new leader. “Trey Martinez Fischer is one of the most really belligerent, aggressive lawmakers in the Democratic caucus,” says Texas Tribune political reporter James Barragán. “So this kind of signals maybe a different strategy for the House Democratic Caucus, which is in the minority.”
KSAT 12
Texas hits 1,000 days under Greg Abbott’s public health disaster as a new COVID-19 wave and legislative session loom
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Thursday marks 1,000 days that Texans have been living under Gov. Greg Abbott’s public health disaster proclamation — an era of unprecedented gubernatorial authority for the state’s chief executive, triggered by the March 2020 scramble to contain the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to kill Texans every day.
Gov. Greg Abbott says he will nominate retiring state Sen. Jane Nelson to be secretary of state
Abbott announced her nomination one day after John Scott said he would step down from the role at the end of the year.
Texas will have a new secretary of state Jan. 1. What role do they play in state politics?
Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday State Sen. Jan Nelson will fill the position, marking her the 115th secretary of state for Texas. But what exactly is the role of a secretary of state?
texasstandard.org
Texas Standard for Dec. 8, 2022: State’s highest criminal court keeps Operation Lone Star cases at the border
Gov. Greg Abbott has surged state resources at the border, charging unauthorized migrants with trespassing or vandalism in the process. A Central Texas judge ruled in the case of one such man – but despite the legal backlog, Texas’ Court of Criminal Appeals says counties removed from the border can’t get involved.
texasstandard.org
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation
The largest teacher prep program in Texas is at risk of losing accreditation after failing to show improvements for what state officials said were problems with how the agency operated. The Houston-based Texas Teachers of Tomorrow was found to have been falling short in key areas after audits in 2016...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Grand Prairie Police Chief Tells Lawmakers– New Paper Tags Won't Stop Crooks
The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out newly designed temporary paper license plates on Friday, designed to be harder to counterfeit. But at a Senate Criminal Justice Committee hearing in Austin, hours after the new tags made their debut, police told lawmakers they don’t think the new design will stop crooks who keep printing them and slapping them on cars across the state.
ualrpublicradio.org
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
proclaimerscv.com
Before the Legislative Session- Greg Abbott & Dan Patrick Disagree on Property Taxes and Power System
The legislative session is still over a month away, and differences between Texas’ top two Republican leaders are already showing up on two significant issues. Although both Governor- Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor- Dan Patrick want to use the state’s significant budget sum to reduce property taxes, they don’t agree on how far to go or how to pay for it. And in even more striking contrast, while Abbott has pronounced the problem resolved, Patrick has prioritized continuing to fix the electricity grid.
What does the Respect for Marriage Act mean for Texas couples?
HOUSTON — A bill aimed at protecting same-sex and interracial marriages is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But, there's been a lot of confusion over what the Respect for Marriage Act will actually mean for Texas couples. “It's monumental. Yes. You know, we...
KSAT 12
In defamation lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke, lawyers debate whether Kelcy Warren is a public figure
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The gubernatorial election is over, but Kelcy Warren’s defamation lawsuit against Beto O’Rourke lives on. Warren, the Dallas pipeline tycoon, sued O’Rourke in February over accusations he made...
southarkansassun.com
$391 One-Time Payment Will Hit To The P-EBT Cards This Month in Texas; Gov. Greg Abbott Says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that an amount of $391 one-time payment will be sent to the P-EBT cards this month to each eligible child. Many Texans still continue to face the negative impact of the pandemic and the soaring inflation rate that cause the increase in basic commodities. To address this problem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that an amount of $391 relief check will be given to each Texan with an eligible child this month.
Dallas Observer
House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly
'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
Officials in three of five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize weed are trying to derail those efforts
Activists said they don't plan to give up ground after voters overwhelmingly cast ballots for decriminalization.
Texas Secretary Of State Resigns
On Monday, Texas Secretary of State John Scott, who is the state’s top election official, announced that he will resign from office at the end of the year. Scott sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Greg Abbott, stating his last day will be Dec. 31 to return to his private legal practice.
KSAT 12
A boil-water notice in Houston made national news. In rural Texas, it’s a way of life.
GRAPELAND — On the same day that 2 million residents in the nation’s fourth-most-populous city faced a boil-water notice that garnered national attention, a water system near this tiny East Texas town issued similar warnings to customers, marking the 68th boil-water notice issued this calendar year. And while...
fox7austin.com
Texas bill would ban social media for children under 18
DALLAS - A Republican lawmaker from North Texas filed a bill aimed at keeping children off social media. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s HB 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes social media is harmful to children and compared it...
texasstandard.org
Recent murders lead Texas Muslim leaders to call for frank discussions about domestic violence
In May, a Houston man shot and killed his estranged wife, their 4-year-old daughter and his mother-in-law before killing himself. In July, a man drove 11 hours from Georgia to Chicago where he shot and killed his 29-year-old ex-wife and himself. And the next day, a 20-year-old woman was shot...
12 people indicted in Texas border conspiracy scheme
Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against 12 people Tuesday, accusing them of monopolizing the transmigrant forwarding industry along the Texas border with Mexico.
Comments / 8