The legislative session is still over a month away, and differences between Texas’ top two Republican leaders are already showing up on two significant issues. Although both Governor- Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor- Dan Patrick want to use the state’s significant budget sum to reduce property taxes, they don’t agree on how far to go or how to pay for it. And in even more striking contrast, while Abbott has pronounced the problem resolved, Patrick has prioritized continuing to fix the electricity grid.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO