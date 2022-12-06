ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TheDailyBeast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Talk ‘Whirlwind’ First Dance in Netflix Preview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their first dance as husband and wife as the two pull back the curtain on their lives in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.The two danced to the 1960s hit “Land of a Thousand Dances”, Markle recalled in a preview for the show’s second volume, alongside a photo montage of their wedding—with a little cameo from Elton John.“I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance,” she said. “It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”Markle sings along in the short preview as she...

