Here Are The Messages Of Prince Harry Shooting His Shot With Meghan Markle
I love texts from a prince, IDK.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Talk ‘Whirlwind’ First Dance in Netflix Preview
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their first dance as husband and wife as the two pull back the curtain on their lives in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.The two danced to the 1960s hit “Land of a Thousand Dances”, Markle recalled in a preview for the show’s second volume, alongside a photo montage of their wedding—with a little cameo from Elton John.“I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance,” she said. “It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”Markle sings along in the short preview as she...
Dove Cameron Told Us The Advice She Got From Selena Gomez When She First Was Cast In "Liv And Maddie" On The Disney Channel
"I would text her in a panic being like, 'I don't know what to do, I've never done this before!'"
Lizzo Gets Into the Christmas Spirit Dressing as Iconic Characters for NYC Jingle Ball
Lizzo was a Christmas vision on Friday night as she dressed up as iconic holiday characters for her performance at iHeart Radio's Jingle Ball in New York City. The Grammy-winner, 34, stepped out onto the Madison Square Garden stage on Friday, Dec. 9, while rocking a sequined red and white furry coat to embody none other than Santa's wife, Mrs. Claus.
