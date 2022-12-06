Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed their first dance as husband and wife as the two pull back the curtain on their lives in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.The two danced to the 1960s hit “Land of a Thousand Dances”, Markle recalled in a preview for the show’s second volume, alongside a photo montage of their wedding—with a little cameo from Elton John.“I just really wanted the music to be fun. Even our first dance,” she said. “It was so fun. Just spinning like a whirlwind. It was so great.”Markle sings along in the short preview as she...

29 MINUTES AGO