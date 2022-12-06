A Bespoke and Bejeweled Tabletop Cigar Lighter

Even the cigar aficionado who has everything doesn’t have a lighter like this. That’s because only one Robb Report reader will be able to collaborate directly with a select team of jewelers and precious-metal artisans from El Septimo , a luxury-product design firm with offices in Geneva, Paris and Woodland Hills, Calif., to create a one-of-a-kind tabletop lighter to the buyer’s specifications.

El Septimo never makes two identical lighters (its Sacred Arts design is pictured above). The double-jet butane flame will be capable of igniting the largest ring gauges, and the decorative façade will be hand-assembled from individually cast pieces of 18-karat gold before being embellished to your stipulation by French design firm MPA Creation with a selection of large and fine precious stones—including diamonds, rubies, sapphires and emeralds—for a total of up to 150 carats.

To conceive this unique object, you’ll meet with El Septimo’s design team in Paris and discuss every detail, from concept to jewels. (Subsequent meetings could be via Zoom.) Once the entire composition is finalized, it will take approximately four months for completion and delivery of this showstopper, destined to become the ultimate accessory for even the most passionate cigar smoker. From $2.5 million

Enquire at RobbReportGifts@livunltd.com or 212-757-4300 .