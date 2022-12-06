Unique Hack for Reheating Pizza Might Be a Game-Changer

We never would've thought of this!

Imagine it’s 7:00, and you’re hungry. You could take something out of the freezer, but cooking isn’t your thing at the moment. What do you do? You order a pizza because they’re delicious. However, getting the pizza to taste fresh the next day might be challenging.

TikTok content creator @flavorgod shared a unique hack for reheating pizza . We know there are other options, but this one is worth exploring. We never would've thought of this!

View the original article to see embedded media.

The hack for reheating a slice of pizza is definitely a winner for us. It removes the risk of burning or drying out your slice. We’ve all been through reheating the last slice only to get distracted, and it’s a crunchy mess. Well, now we don’t have to worry about that happening with this hack. We like using an ice cube instead of pouring water because you might pour more than expected, which can cause your slice to get soggy.

Let’s see how the TikTok viewers reacted to this hack. User @tiktoktia13 revealed, “I use the air fryer.” @CardboardTier said, “Air Fryer goated.” @bigMayo replied, “Only use a real oven for leftover pizza, only.” @Jake Luster remarked, “Crispy crust and a gooey top. The best way to reheat pizza.” @Cyrus_Lemo_dxb 🇦🇪 exclaimed, “Air Fryer is the only way to reheat pizza or fries successfully!” @Christo Harris asked, “Who reheats pizza seriously?”

We like to reheat our pizza because cold pizza isn’t good for us. Just a personal opinion. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @flavorgod’s TikTok channel. You’ll be happy you did.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !