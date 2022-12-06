Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney. In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Man charged in killing of Columbia woman makes first appearance in court
COLUMBIA - Jessie Randall Williams appeared virtually Friday morning for an arraignment, marking the first time he's appeared in court since he was charged with the killing of a Columbia woman. Williams, 31, was charged with first-degree murder after police say Williams threw a woman off a bridge on Oct....
kwos.com
Man charged is Cole County shooting is out on bond
The Cole County man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend bonds out of jail. 23 – year old Joshua Wilbers face manslaughter charges in the death of 20 – year old Hallie Phillips at a trailer home near Taos last month. Wilbers told investigators he accidentally shot Phillips with a .22 rifle.
Sedalia Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Residents With Shotgun
On Monday evening, Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Carroll Road in La Monte in reference to a disturbance. Reports stated an intoxicated male was threatening to shoot the residents with a shotgun. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with the reporting party, who stated a male known to him showed up intoxicated and began threatening the residents.
krcgtv.com
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
krcgtv.com
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have identified the Columbia man killed Wednesday night in a pedestrian-involved crash. According to the Columbia Police Department, the crash happened in the 3200 block of Clark Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police said Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, tried to cross Clark Lane when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him. Estrada The post Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Police identify Columbia man killed on Clark Lane Wednesday night
COLUMBIA - Columbia police have identified the man killed Wednesday night after a vehicle struck him in the 3200 block of Clark Lane. Police say Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, of Columbia, was the victim of the fatal crash that closed the road for over an hour. In a release,...
Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Miller County Sheriff’s deputies responded Wednesday to the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside of Tuscumbia, where a dead man was found in the woods, a press release stated. Deputies identified the body as Ralph Pannier, of Osage Beach. He was 58. The press release stated there were no apparent injuries or The post Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
One man dies after pedestrian-vehicle crash on Clark Lane
COLUMBIA - One person is dead after a pedestrian-vehicle crash on Clark Lane in Columbia Wednesday night. The incident happened in the area between the KFC and McDonald's around 7 p.m. Once Columbia police officers got to the scene, they started CPR but the victim died from the injuries caused...
Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was accused of killing two people in 2020 has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Iseah Jackson, 19, will appear in court for his sentencing hearing at 4 p.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail. Jackson The post Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YAHOO!
Columbia Police arrest man early Tuesday in fatal Monday shooting
A man hospitalized from a shooting late Monday died, and Columbia Police made an arrest Tuesday morning. The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening near the 2000 block of Newton Drive, according to a CPD report on social media. When officers arrived on the...
kwos.com
Judge rejects bond for Columbia murder suspect; CPD’s investigation continues
Bond has been denied for a Columbia man charged with first degree murder for Monday night’s shooting death of a man on Newton drive, north of I-70. Boone County prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Corey Blueitt with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Columbia Police detective David Nicolaescu says Blueitt was captured at about 2:45 on Tuesday morning.
Man accused of dumping puppies along road
Sheriff’s deputies in Missouri have charged a man whom they said dumped a litter of puppies along a road. Deputies had received a call on Tuesday that someone had left five dogs along Southwest Boulevard just outside the city limits of Macon, Missouri. The county sheriff’s office said they...
Columbia police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on Clark Lane
Part of Clark Lane in east Columbia is closed for a "police incident," according to a notification from Boone County Joint Communications. The post Columbia police investigate deadly pedestrian crash on Clark Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Woman Charged With Burglary, Domestic Assault
Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Van Natta Road (west of Sedalia) in reference to a burglary in progress. Pettis County Joint Communications advised the reporting party stated he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Also inside the residence was an...
Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries Thursday morning on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive. The scene investigation revealed Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, Missouri, was driving eastbound in her 2005 Nissan Sentra and turned left into the path of Douglas Platter, who The post Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Cole County man charged with involuntary manslaughter posts bond
COLE COUNTY - The man charged with involuntary manslaughter of his girlfriend posted bond Friday, after appearing virtually for his scheduled arraignment. Joshua Wilbers, 23, was released after posting a $25,000 bond, according to online court records. Wilbers was arrested after MU student Hallie Phillips, 20, was accidentally shot early Sunday, Nov. 28.
KOMU
Community searches for 15-year-old Ashland girl
BOONE COUNTY — The community is searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her home in Ashland Sunday. Emilee Dubes went missing in the middle of the night on Dec. 4. She is 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes. In a statement to KOMU 8, Ashland...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies
A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
Comments / 1