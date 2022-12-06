COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was accused of killing two people in 2020 has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Iseah Jackson, 19, will appear in court for his sentencing hearing at 4 p.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail. Jackson The post Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO