Hochul signs legislation to combat unwanted telemarketing calls

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced she has signed legislation to combat unwanted telemarketing calls.

The legislation requires telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to the company's do-not-call list at the outset of certain telemarketing calls.

"Under current law, telemarketers are required to inform individuals that they may request to be added to their company's do-not-call list. However, consumers usually hang up before a telemarketer or recording has mentioned the do-not-call list, allowing telemarketers to continue calling them again and again," a release says.

