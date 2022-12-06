ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamagotchi, Ugg slippers and more-Shopping trends for 2022 prove what's old is new again

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
Why are nostalgic trends so popular?

Nostalgia is a powerful sentiment. Perhaps it is because it gives us a taste of the one thing we can never have again: the past. This year, when it comes to shopping and gift giving, nostalgia is having a noticeable impact on what people are buying. Ugg slippers , Tamagotchi toys , flair jeans and more have all made a comeback this year.

In this article: Tamagotchi Pix , Pre-Lit Hand-Painted Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree and Crosley 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable

Why nostalgia sells

Selling nostalgia is almost foolproof. It appeals to every generation, so the demographics are expansive. If you lived through a period of history, revisiting it through items you can own has been proven to foster happiness and reduce anxiety. In short, it can help you travel back to a simpler time. Consequently, for individuals who were born too late to experience a certain trend, there is a curiosity and desire to travel to an era that they missed.

Where to find flashback items

Nostalgia is trending this holiday season. However, you might not see as much of it in brick-and-mortar stores as you do online. This is partially because online stores can better utilize strategies, such as dropshipping, which allow products to be shipped directly from the manufacturer. This means they do not need to set aside storage space in a physical location, so they can be a little more fluid and adaptable to meet consumer demands.

Additionally, some online retailers may be better equipped to move faster and jump on trends that come about quickly. Brick-and-mortar stores, however, tend to focus on moving the inventory they had to order before the holiday season even began.

Expect a subtle new twist

Nostalgic items do not always make a triumphant return exactly as you remember them. Often, they are upgraded in some way. An old-fashioned toy, for instance, may no longer be made of wood, while a vintage piece of tech, such as a record player, might feature an upgrade like Bluetooth connectivity. This helps keep older items relevant, affordable and useful in modern times.

Nostalgic products that are popular this holiday season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cmqIj_0jZEVMTo00

UGG Men’s Tasman Slipper

Believe it or not, the initial UGG line was inspired by boots worn by sheep shearers over 100 years ago. These cozy slippers have a sheepskin lining and a pure wool insole for supreme comfort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cMAfB_0jZEVMTo00

Urban K Women’s Classic High-Waist Denim Bell-Bottom Jeans

The silhouette on these stylish retro jeans is extremely flattering. They are made of a blend of fabrics that stretch to have a snug but comfortable fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TwbZc_0jZEVMTo00

Lands’ End Upcycled Supima Hair Scrunchie (3 Pack)

Besides being a refreshing and stylistic throwback, these upcycled scrunchies minimize impact on the earth by using leftover fabric that resists fading, shrinkage, wrinkles and pilling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4mlh_0jZEVMTo00

Women’s Chunky Mid Heel Chelsea Fashion Ankle Bootie

A platform shoe instantly transports you to a bygone era of fashion. These adorable ankle boots feature elastic side panels, which allow you to easily slip your foot in and out. The sole is 1.5 inches thick, and the shaft measures roughly 5 inches high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kPdpJ_0jZEVMTo00

Tamagotchi Pix

This next-generation Tamagotchi Pix has a built-in camera so you can take pictures of yourself with your character. By using the new interactive features, you can play games, pet and bathe your Tamagotchi. You can even take your friend on playdates to meet other Tamagotchis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eciTl_0jZEVMTo00

Play-Doh Drill ‘n Fill Dentist Playset

This innovative throwback toy has a new spin: Kids can use the hand-powered tool to drill out cavities. The set comes with everything your kid needs to play dentist, including tweezers, a mirror, toothpaste and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dfygX_0jZEVMTo00

Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Servin’ Up Fun Food Truck

Fisher-Price toys never truly go out of style. This food truck activity center has over 20 removable pieces for learning shapes, colors, counting and more. It also comes with over 125 songs and phrases that help make playtime even more exciting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gU0xC_0jZEVMTo00

Polly Pocket Doll House

This fun playset was inspired by Polly’s own home in Pollyville. It has five rooms, four stories, 11 accessories and three figures. The numerous interactive features make imaginative play even more engaging.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4JhV_0jZEVMTo00

Pre-Lit Ceramic Tabletop Christmas Tree

If you didn’t have one of these light-up trees growing up, chances are you knew someone who did. This 15-inch model has a star on the top and 50 lights.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1LF7_0jZEVMTo00

Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Suitcase Turntable

If you have any vinyl that you’ve been itching to listen to, this portable record player will let you do just that. It has three speeds, pitch control and a built-in Bluetooth receiver for wireless streaming.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

