ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Junior League of Bryan-College Station benefit taking place Dec 10

By Dalhia Martinez
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13E9gJ_0jZEVKiM00

Join the Junior League of Bryan-College Station for a spectacular evening!

An evening filled with food, drinks, dancing, and numerous opportunities to support the children in our community.

This is the League’s largest annual fundraising event of the year.

Enjoy live entertainment by the Rocket Brothers Band.

The 2022 Charity Ball will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at the Brazos County Expo. Formal attire is required.

To purchase event tickets, please visit this link .

Tickets for the online raffle are available to purchase here.

Three winners will receive a $7,000 David Yurman Shopping Spree, redeemable exclusively at David Gardner's Jewelers!

For more information, email Junior League at charityball@jlbcs.org

Sponsorship Opportunities

Learn how your sponsorship helps the Junior League of Bryan-College Station make a difference in our community!

Please contact the Sponsor Relations Chair at sponsorships@jlbcs.org for more information on the benefits of being a sponsor of our League!

About Junior League of Bryan-College Station

Over three decades ago, five local women had a vision to make a difference in our community.

Today, their vision continues with a League membership of more than 400 women strong.

One by one, our trained volunteers are making a difference in Bryan-College Station by giving over 250,000 hours of volunteer time to our community projects in the Brazos Valley.

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving our community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

In unified support with our donors to the Charity Ball - Bargain Blitz and Annual Fund - the Junior League of Bryan-College Station has contributed more than $4 million in direct financial support to the community.

KRHD News Involvement
KRHD News is excited to start this new partnership with the Junior League of Bryan-College Station.

We love supporting local groups in the Brazos Valley that are making a difference and making the community a better home for everyone.

Make sure to follow krhdnews.com , our social media pages and jlbcs.org to find out about future events.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kwhi.com

21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY

21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcycle crash closes part of N Texas Avenue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A crash on N Texas Avenue near Stevens Drive has sent at least one person to the hospital. Witnesses on scene say a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the 3600 block of N Texas Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle was rushed to the hospital and appeared to have serious injuries.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Thorndale man shoots at deputy attempting to pull him over, officials say

THORNDALE, Texas - A Thorndale man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a Milam County Sheriff's deputy attempting a traffic stop, officials say. MCSO says a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop south of Thorndale near Griffith Lane, but immediately, his patrol vehicle was shot at from inside the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
THORNDALE, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy