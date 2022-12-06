Junior League of Bryan-College Station benefit taking place Dec 10

Join the Junior League of Bryan-College Station for a spectacular evening!

An evening filled with food, drinks, dancing, and numerous opportunities to support the children in our community.

This is the League’s largest annual fundraising event of the year.

Enjoy live entertainment by the Rocket Brothers Band.

The 2022 Charity Ball will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, December 10, at the Brazos County Expo. Formal attire is required.

To purchase event tickets, please visit this link .

Tickets for the online raffle are available to purchase here.

Three winners will receive a $7,000 David Yurman Shopping Spree, redeemable exclusively at David Gardner's Jewelers!

For more information, email Junior League at charityball@jlbcs.org

Sponsorship Opportunities

Learn how your sponsorship helps the Junior League of Bryan-College Station make a difference in our community!

Please contact the Sponsor Relations Chair at sponsorships@jlbcs.org for more information on the benefits of being a sponsor of our League!

About Junior League of Bryan-College Station

Over three decades ago, five local women had a vision to make a difference in our community.

Today, their vision continues with a League membership of more than 400 women strong.

One by one, our trained volunteers are making a difference in Bryan-College Station by giving over 250,000 hours of volunteer time to our community projects in the Brazos Valley.

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station, Inc. is an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving our community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

In unified support with our donors to the Charity Ball - Bargain Blitz and Annual Fund - the Junior League of Bryan-College Station has contributed more than $4 million in direct financial support to the community.

KRHD News Involvement

KRHD News is excited to start this new partnership with the Junior League of Bryan-College Station.

We love supporting local groups in the Brazos Valley that are making a difference and making the community a better home for everyone.

Make sure to follow krhdnews.com , our social media pages and jlbcs.org to find out about future events.