Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow has turned entire city of Bakhmut to ‘burnt ruins’, says Zelenskiy
Ukraine’s president says Russian shelling has ‘actually destroyed’ the city
Federal judge in Missoula moves to new role
MISSOULA, Mont. — A federal judge in Missoula is taking on a new role. U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen will move to senior judge, meaning he'll remain in office but will take on a lighter workload. Christensen grew up in Missoula and graduated from the University of Montana School...
Biden admin questioned about $200 million grant awarded to China-based company
WASHINGTON (TND) — Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, is pressing the Department of Energy (DOE) over the $200 million it awarded to a lithium battery company whose close relationship with China, Barrasso says, “is no secret.”. In October, the...
'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges
Gainesville, Fla. (WGFL) — State Rep. Joe Harding, who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay,” resigned his seat in the Florida House Thursday. The Federal Government indicted Harding this week. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making false statements, and two counts of money laundering, as part of an investigation into COVID-19 relief loan fraud.
Pentagon now more likely to support Ukrainian long-range missile attacks on Russia, The Times reports
Insiders told The Times that the US military is now more likely to supply Kyiv with longer-range weapons which will enable them to attack Russia.
Ukrainian, Russian Nobel Peace winners slam Putin's 'insane' war
A trio from the three nations at the centre of the war in Ukraine accepted their Nobel Peace Prize on Saturday, calling for an unabated fight against Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "insane and criminal" invasion. Now, "resistance to Russia is called 'fascism'", and has become "the ideological justification for the insane and criminal war of aggression against Ukraine", he said, using harsh language considering the stiff penalties Moscow imposes on those who publicly criticise the invasion.
Montana House, Senate committees pass preliminary legislative rules
HELENA, Mont. — Lawmakers kept the lid on simmering conflict between Republican factions Tuesday and passed amended versions of the rules that govern legislative procedure and decorum in advance of formal votes that will codify those rules in the opening days of the 2023 session. Tuesday’s process proved a...
